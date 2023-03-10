Florida Woman Charged With Meth After Falling Asleep At 7-Eleven With Gun On Her Lap

Nicole Pellikan, 30 (HCSO)

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A Florida woman was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine after deputies located her asleep at the 7-Eleven gas pumps.

According to investigators, on Wednesday at 1:51 a.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy was at the 7-Eleven gas station located at 7170 Barclay Avenue in Brooksville, when he noticed a suspicious vehicle at the fuel pumps.

An employee of the gas station told the deputy that the vehicle had been sitting at the gas pump for over 45 minutes.

The deputy approached the vehicle to make contact with the driver.

The deputy located the driver, who was later identified as Nicole Pellikan, 30, asleep in the driver’s seat with a firearm on her lap.

Investigators say the deputy also observed two glass smoking pipes often used for narcotics.

Pellikan was removed from the vehicle.

During a vehicle search, deputies located a backpack with Pellikan’s driver’s license inside that contained a small baggie with a crystal-like substance inside. The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The total weight was 20 grams.

Pellikan did possess a valid concealed weapon permit.

Pellikan was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Equipment.

She was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where she was initially held lieu of a $16,000 bond.

