Open in App
Chapel Hill, NC
See more from this location?
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Ben Griffin Used to Work a Desk Job, Now He’s Surging at the Players Championship

By Gabrielle Herzig,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6Noz_0lEe4Re600

Griffin is contending at TPC Sawgrass, but two years ago he was in a much different position.

Ben Griffin has played 36 holes at TPC Sawgrass at 6 under and should be squarely on the leaderboard once the day is done. But two years ago, such a position wouldn’t have crossed his mind. In the spring of 2021, Griffin took a giant step back from his PGA Tour aspirations and started working a desk job.

“Two years ago I was working a desk job almost, so it's just a dream come true to be playing on the PGA Tour,” Griffin said after his first round at TPC Sawgrass. “Very blessed to have the sponsors that I do to have helped me get back to where I am, and yeah, to make a push like this is just awesome.”

With six top-25’s and just two missed cuts so far in his rookie season, Griffin has come a long way from that desk.

Griffin, who graduated from UNC in 2018, always had his sights set on professional golf, but at a certain point, the financial burden of competing on mini-tours became too overwhelming. Griffin lost his status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019, and after failing to get through Q-School before the onset of the pandemic, he wasn’t left with many options besides the Monday qualifying grind.

Burnt out and convinced his dreams weren’t meant to be, Griffin studied for accreditation tests and became a loan officer at CIMG Residential Mortgage in Chapel Hill, N.C.

“I was a loan officer, so I was financing homes, residential mortgages from I guess the end of March, beginning of April until end of July, beginning of August of 2021,” Griffin said.

In July, a few members at Highland Springs CC—the host of an annual Korn Ferry Tour event in Missouri—offered to pay for Griffin’s expense to fly out to their Monday qualifier. Griffin took the offer, shot 65 and made it into the field. He didn’t make the cut that week but soon after, a friend of Griffin’s trainer stepped up with an offer for a sponsorship. The generous backing gave Griffin another shot at a goal that once seemed out of reach.

From there, it's all history. Griffin played his way into the Final Stage of Q-School and secured Korn Ferry Tour status. He played consistently all year and earned his PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season.

Now, Griffin, coming off a tie for 14th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, is contending in one of the strongest fields on the PGA Tour.

“Coming off a pretty decent week at Bay Hill, I didn't think I was as close as I was to winning, but I only lost by five. Against a field like that, that was one of the strongest fields I've competed against in professional golf. So to gain confidence from that, finished 14th. I was sneaky in the mix, so coming in here, it's the same field, it's the same players, it's just me versus the golf course. If I play well, I know my name is going to be up there,” Griffin said.

Griffin knows he’s lucky to be out competing on the PGA Tour, and he’s showing that enthusiasm with some pretty impressive TikTok content. The 26-year-old makes weekly blog-style videos on the social media platform as he soaks in his rookie year on Tour.

“I have a nice perspective of having worked a desk job,” Griffin said. “It helps me out there have fun because I know at the end of the day like I'm just blessed to be playing golf.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
These North Carolina college basketball teams made the NCAA Tournament
Chapel Hill, NC22 hours ago
Best Twitter reaction from NC State Basketball making the NCAA Tournament
Raleigh, NC13 hours ago
March Madness 2023 | Here's where Duke and NC State landed on the Selection Sunday bracket, UNC out
Durham, NC11 hours ago
Hubert Davis doesn’t want the NIT, but LeVelle Moton does
Durham, NC23 hours ago
Duke not returning to Greensboro for NCAA Tournament
Durham, NC1 day ago
ACC Men’s Basketball Championship: A whimper not a bang
Durham, NC1 day ago
Professional scouts turn out regularly to watch senior TBS baseball pitcher
Burlington, NC1 day ago
Duke fans pack out the coliseum during ACC Tournament
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Swing is building a $70M pickleball and tennis complex in Raleigh
Raleigh, NC14 hours ago
Pirates shooting too clinical for Elon in 16-11 win
Greenville, NC1 day ago
4 of Our Favorite North Carolina Hot Dog Spots
Charlotte, NC11 hours ago
North Carolina Hospital Ranked As One Of The Best In The World
Durham, NC3 days ago
Apex man helped embezzle state property worth $1.6 million, AG says
Apex, NC3 days ago
Public meetings scheduled to discuss speckled trout management
Wilmington, NC10 hours ago
NC Speaker Moore’s SUV was ‘intentionally hit’: officer in 911 calls
Raleigh, NC5 hours ago
Archaeologist in Cumberland County give rare history lesson into Fort Bragg's past
Fort Bragg, NC2 days ago
Passengers wait for hours, without lights, air, internet, on disabled Amtrak train in Johnston County
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Here's when, where snow could be in NC on Sunday
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
I-40 eastbound crash near Smithfield causes miles-long delays
Smithfield, NC2 days ago
Former Secret Service agent in NC shares story in new book
Clayton, NC13 hours ago
Woman killed in wreck on US 70 Business near Garner, trooper says
Garner, NC3 days ago
Why you might see smoke, flames in downtown Clayton Saturday
Clayton, NC2 days ago
GSO Pallet home residents say they’re being ‘evicted,’ will have to return to living on the streets
Greensboro, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy