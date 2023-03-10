Open in App
Scottsdale, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Scottsdale Independent

Vita Property Services earns accreditation from home watch association

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429DJl_0lEe4Iwn00

Vita Property Services has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the second year.

The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada, according to a press release.

Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence. All principals of NHWA Accredited Member companies are background-checked, insured, and bonded.

President Bernadette Smith grew up in Scottsdale and loves it so much that she still lives there. Her background is in advertising and digital marketing, so she understands the importance of clear, rapid communication to get things done. As a homeowner and avid traveler, Smith also understands the importance of knowing that her clients’ homes will be carefully looked after while their owners are away.

Smith has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of San Diego and is a graduate of the Scottsdale Leadership program.

Co-owner Gerald “Rab” Paquette has lived in Phoenix all his life and attended Arizona State University. He lives in the Arcadia area of Phoenix, has been married for 35 years, and has three children. Rab has a close association with local police departments through his Board membership with Silent Witness, Inc.

Rab has been managing homes in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley for more than 15 years and is also a licensed General Contractor. He spends as much time outdoors as possible and enjoys outdoor sports and traveling.

Vita Property Services serves Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and Phoenix. You can reach them at 480-442-6753 or at contact@vitapropertyservices.com. Learn more from their website www.vitapropertyservices.com here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Phoenix, AZ newsLocal Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale is getting Shady (Rays)
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
A 'private dispute' may forever change Arizona water law, experts say
Glendale, AZ10 hours ago
Family-owned builder named No. 1 in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How the fall of Silicon Valley Bank will impact hundreds of Arizonans
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
Fiesta Village breathing new life into West Mesa
Mesa, AZ17 hours ago
Scottsdale banking huge quantities of water
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
SOLD! Valley investment group buys north Scottsdale parcel
Scottsdale, AZ3 days ago
$12 million dollar estate home sells in Paradise Valley
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Explore Phoenix's Best-Kept Secrets: 5 Must-Visit Thrift Stores
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Realtor says roosters taking over Phoenix neighborhood deterring potential buyers
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Two lottery tickets sold across Arizona won $578,808, $115,000 this weekend
Peoria, AZ7 hours ago
Scottsdale Airpark eatery gets big Yelp nod
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
The Phoenix Lights: A Mystery in the Sky That Still Baffles Experts
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Proof hearing aids combat cognitive decline
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
This is the Valley’s Most Expensive Home to Ever be Built
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Opinion: Goldwater Institute: What is Phoenix hiding?
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Healthcare company breaks ground on new facility in Mesa
Mesa, AZ4 days ago
Chandler Unified employees getting raise
Chandler, AZ3 days ago
'Tony Hawk' helps Arizona company remove problematic pigeons from homes
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Glendale, Arizona is Reportedly Changing its Name to Celebrate Taylor Swift
Glendale, AZ2 days ago
Michelin-Rated Ramen Concept Coming to Mesa
Mesa, AZ3 days ago
West Valley Cycling group rides for the first time since crash
Goodyear, AZ2 days ago
Denny’s Opening New Locations in Laveen, Goodyear, and Buckeye
Goodyear, AZ4 days ago
LIST: Some of the most famous movies filmed in Arizona
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Running a red light in Arizona will cost you more than a fine
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ4 days ago
Bottomland along the Salt River flooding east of Phoenix due to heavy snowmelt
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Chandler BBQ restaurant uses robotics to enhance customer experience
Chandler, AZ4 days ago
Board meeting heats up after university files lawsuit against Glendale school district
Glendale, AZ3 days ago
Raucous School Board Meeting After District Decides to Stop Hiring Teachers From Arizona Christian University
Glendale, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy