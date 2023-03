Glamour

Miley Cyrus Stokes Liam Hemsworth Cheating Rumors With ‘Muddy Feet’ Lyrics By Kathleen Walsh, 3 days ago

By Kathleen Walsh, 3 days ago

I don't know for sure if Miley Cyrus was hinting that Liam Hemsworth cheated during their marriage with the “Flowers” lyrics, but the lyrics to ...