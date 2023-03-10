Royals fall out of the playoffs

By Blake Bartels

Sports Editor

mcrecord.sports@apgecm.com

The Royalton Royals boys basketball team suffered an early playoff exit after a 67-59 loss to Osakis, Wednesday, March 8.

Leading the Royals in points scored was Joseph Achen, who scored 12 points. Achen shot 6-for-12, making 6-of-9 shots from the 2-point range. He also recorded four assists, three steals and two rebounds.

Jackson Psyck finished with 11 points, making 5-of-11 twos and 1-of-2 free throws. He came down with seven rebounds and had one block, deflection, steal and assist.

Connor Carlson finished with nine points on three twos and three free throws. He led the team in rebounds and assists, coming away with nine and five, respectively.

The Royals’ season ends in the first round of the Section 6AA playoffs. They finished with a record of 11-15.