Couple’s shocking discovery inside new home’s wall: ‘Couldn’t help but laugh’
By Ben Cost,
3 days ago
If only these walls could talk.
A Georgia couple’s move took a turn for the sleazy when they discovered a massive cache of cigarette packs and Viagra in the wall of their new home.
”We definitely were shocked and disgusted,” Kristen Smith, 51, told Jam Press of the “Hoarders”-esque degenerate discovery, which occurred while she and her husband Tim, 48, were inspecting their new house in Arkansas shortly after moving in last month.
The couple had driven 700 miles down from Georgia and couldn’t wait to see the new digs, as well as do some DIY renovations
Things went south, though, after Kristen’s husband cut a small hole in the wall to install an electrical socket and — as one might see in a haunted house flick — they noticed something unusual stuck inside the walls.
The Smiths gave it a closer look and ended up pulling out a motherload of empty boxes that once contained cigarettes and Viagra.
“We had no idea we would find anything in the wall, especially the amount that we kept pulling out,” Kristen said about the tawdry treasure trove. “We didn’t count the number of boxes, but as you can see it filled up one whole trash bag.”
Accompanying photos show the cancer stick packets stuffed in the walls like a veritable Fort Knox of nicotine.
Kristen was initially revulsed over the realization that their new home had been treated like a landfill.
However, the new homeowner said that they eventually “couldn’t help but laugh at the situation — especially when we found the empty box of male enhancement pills.”
While it’s unclear how their house came to be so sadly stuffed, Mr. and Mrs. Smith deduced that some hoarder “decided to empty their cigarette habit into the walls.”
The sleuths suspected the sleaze wall was erected around 10 to 15 years ago, given the dates on the boxes of smokes.
“The cigarette packs we learned aren’t from the 1950s [when the home was built], which is why we know this wall was built onto the house,” Kristen said.
