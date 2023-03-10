Open in App
New York Post

Judge allows ‘Access Hollywood’ tape into upcoming Trump rape trial

By Ben Feuerherd,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPT25_0lEe0pmG00

An excerpt from a notorious “Access Hollywood” tape in which former President Donald Trump seems to brag about sexually assaulting women will be allowed into evidence at his upcoming trial in the alleged rape of writer E. Jean Carroll.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said Trump’s statements on the 2005 recording — in which he described moving on a woman “like a b–ch” — could lead a jury to infer that Trump has assaulted or attempted to assault women in the past.

“In this case, a jury reasonably could find, even from the Access Hollywood tape alone, that Mr. Trump admitted in the Access Hollywood tape that he in fact has had contact with women’s genitalia in the past without their consent, or that he has attempted to do so,” Kaplan wrote in the ruling Friday.

The former advice columnist sued Trump for defamation in 2020 for statements he made denying he ever sexually assaulted her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qa8K_0lEe0pmG00
An excerpt from a notorious “Access Hollywood” tape in which Donald Trump seems to brag about sexually assaulting women will be allowed into evidence at his upcoming trial.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8gRv_0lEe0pmG00
Judge Lewis Kaplan said Trump’s 2005 statements could lead a jury to infer that Trump has assaulted or attempted to assault women in the past.
AP

Carroll alleges the former president raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s.

She filed a related suit in 2022 for the alleged attack under New York’s Child Victims Act, which allowed sexual assault accusers to sue over claims that would have previously been barred by the statute of limitations.

A Manhattan federal trial is scheduled for April.

In her suit, Carroll alleges Trump sexually assaulted her in 1995 or 1996 at Bergdorf’s after the pair coincidentally ran into each other in the luxury department store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427tKv_0lEe0pmG00
Writer E. Jean Carroll alleges the former president raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMlHF_0lEe0pmG00
In the 2005 recording, Trump could be heard describing moving on a woman “like a b–ch.”
Access Hollywood

Carroll first made her claims public in a front-page 2019 New York Magazine article that was an excerpt from a since-published book.

Trump repeatedly denied the allegations, calling it a “hoax” and claiming Carroll was “totally lying” about the encounter.

“I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened,” Trump told The Hill in 2019.

A lawyer for Trump declined to comment.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kimmel Sees Jail Time in Trump’s Future: ‘Gonna Be in There Begging for Hairspray Alone’ (Video)
Washington, DC10 days ago
FACT CHECK: Did Rudy Giuliani Threaten To Reveal Harmful Information About Trump?
New York City, NY10 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Paul Ryan: If Trump is GOP presidential nominee, 'we are going to lose'
Milwaukee, WI17 days ago
DOJ says presidential immunity cannot protect Trump if rhetoric led to violence
Washington, DC11 days ago
Video shows Trump telling a McDonald's employee he knows the menu 'better than anyone in here'
East Palestine, OH18 days ago
Kate Hudson corrected a red-carpet reporter at the Oscars after they mistakenly said she previously won an award
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy