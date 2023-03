Benzinga

Like MySpace, 'Meta Has No Terminal Value In Its Core Business:' Analyst Flags Concerns On Meta And Looming TikTok Threat By Anusuya Lahiri, 3 days ago

By Anusuya Lahiri, 3 days ago

Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterates an Underperform rating on Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META). The analyst believes "Content is King." However, Meta does not control its content, most user-generated content ...