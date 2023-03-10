Sunbury siege: Police end negotiations with gunman barricaded in Melbourne home

A large-scale police operation in Melbourne 's northwest has finally come to an end seven hours after a man barricaded himself inside a home with a firearm.

Police began negotiations with an allegedly armed man barricaded a Sunbury home on Magdalene Court on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 11am following reports of a dispute between two parties known to each other.

A man allegedly armed with a firearm locked himself inside a property about 650m away on Xavier Court.

At about 7pm Special Operation Group officers forced entry into the home and found the man unresponsive.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

While negotiations were underway, Seven News spoke to a man who claimed to be the owner of the home the alleged gunman was in.

He said there was no firearm on the property and claimed the gunman was a recently released prisoneraged in his 30s.

'The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing,' Victoria Police said.