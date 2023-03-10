wiproud.com

Atmospheric rivers flood California with more rain, snow By MARTHA MENDOZAOLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, Associated Press, 3 days ago

By MARTHA MENDOZAOLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, Associated Press, 3 days ago

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — More than 9,000 California residents were under evacuation orders Friday as a new atmospheric river brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and ...