Charlotte teen missing almost 2 months last seen running from school, police say

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen running from her school Jan. 18 on Tuckasegee Road in west Charlotte.

Kamonie Teasley’s family is concerned for her safety, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a statement Friday.

Kamonie Teasley, 14, of Charlotte, was last seen Jan. 18, 2023 WSOC

“Kamonie is known to frequent the transit center and library in Uptown Charlotte and the hotels in the Sugar Creek corridor,” according to the CMPD statement.

Police didn’t release the name of Kamonie’s school, but the address matches that of West Mecklenburg High School.

Anyone who knows of Kamonie’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

On March 2, CMPD reported another missing teen who’d last been seen leaving her school: 16-year-old Olympic High School student Leana Lang.

Leana, last seen on Feb. 13, might be in Loudoun County, Virginia, outside Washington, D.C., WCNC reported , citing the AWARE Foundation .