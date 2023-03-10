Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte teen missing almost 2 months last seen running from school, police say

By Joe Marusak,

3 days ago

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen running from her school Jan. 18 on Tuckasegee Road in west Charlotte.

Kamonie Teasley’s family is concerned for her safety, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a statement Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UiO7R_0lEdxWdU00
Kamonie Teasley, 14, of Charlotte, was last seen Jan. 18, 2023 WSOC

“Kamonie is known to frequent the transit center and library in Uptown Charlotte and the hotels in the Sugar Creek corridor,” according to the CMPD statement.

Police didn’t release the name of Kamonie’s school, but the address matches that of West Mecklenburg High School.

Anyone who knows of Kamonie’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

On March 2, CMPD reported another missing teen who’d last been seen leaving her school: 16-year-old Olympic High School student Leana Lang.

Leana, last seen on Feb. 13, might be in Loudoun County, Virginia, outside Washington, D.C., WCNC reported , citing the AWARE Foundation .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYLdW_0lEdxWdU00
Leana Lang, 16, of Charlotte, was reported missing Feb. 13, 2023. CMPD provided photo

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
Vigil held for North Carolina woman killed in hit-and-run
Charlotte, NC12 hours ago
Long history of 911 calls to Charlotte home where SWAT confronted barricaded man
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Break-ins in Ballantyne leaving some to update at-home security
Charlotte, NC18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing 13-year-old girl found locked in a shed in Davidson County
Dallas, TX7 hours ago
Teen missing from Texas found locked in building over 1,000 miles away, NC cops say
Lexington, NC3 hours ago
23-year-old man shot, killed outside south Charlotte McDonald’s
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Statesville police: Woman shot in car, crashes into another car
Statesville, NC2 hours ago
South Blvd. shooting leaves one dead
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Parents, uncle sentenced in shooting death of 4-year-old boy in Gaston County
Gastonia, NC5 hours ago
One dead after Saturday night shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Officer-involved shooting, SWAT standoff in NC stretches into day two
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Gun-toting Rockingham woman arrested after car chase
Rockingham, NC10 hours ago
Burke County deputy given Narcan after ‘white crystal substance’ blown into face
Drexel, NC8 hours ago
Man faces long list of charges after chase in Salisbury
Salisbury, NC11 hours ago
Changes coming to Charlotte Observer’s high school coverage zone
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
CMPD SWAT Team responding to barricaded subject in Steele Creek area
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Student punches 84-year-old school bus driver in the face, NC officials say
Concord, NC3 days ago
Atrium Health employee accused of stalking woman
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Man charged in 2022 case of robbing man who was trying to sell car on Facebook Marketplace
Salisbury, NC9 hours ago
Are there any skating rinks left in Charlotte? Roll out to these venues in the area.
Charlotte, NC12 hours ago
Police investigate shooting outside apartments in Rock Hill
Rock Hill, SC3 days ago
16-year-old seriously hurt in Gastonia shooting, police say
Gastonia, NC4 days ago
Newborn’s bassinet knocked over after nurse passed out in North Carolina
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Wife sues over meteorologist's death in NC helicopter crash
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
One seriously injured in northeast Charlotte crash, road closed
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
‘Caring’: 26-year-old mother killed in southwest Charlotte hit-and-run
Charlotte, NC5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy