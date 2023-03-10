Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
6abc Action News

Philadelphia's inaugural class of Public Safety Enforcement Officers sworn in

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4Zpf_0lEdvvin00

The City of Philadelphia has sworn in the first class of Public Safety Enforcement officers.

The Action Cam was at Philadelphia City Hall Friday morning for the ceremony for the 15 new safety officers.

The officers will be responsible for helping mitigate traffic congestion by directing traffic during peak hours, providing enforcement for parking related issues that impede the flow of traffic, addressing issues with abandoned vehicles and providing traffic safety information to vulnerable populations.

The city plans to utilize the Public Safety Enforcement Officers to help free up police officers so that they can focus more on crime prevention and crime fighting duties.

The new safety officers will begin deploying in the weeks to come in Center City and along streets throughout the city with high rates of traffic deaths and serious injuries.
