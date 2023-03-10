Woman Concocts a Budget-friendly Way to Make Dining Room Look Bigger

If you've ever looked around your home and thought to yourself "I could use more space," you're not alone. Unfortunately, we can't always add extra footage to our living spaces. But there's one thing you can do as a quick fix: add some mirrors !

When TikToker @mmarlo__5862 determined she needed more space in her dining room, she knew exactly how to make it happen. And she didn't even have to move.

In her clip, the crafty homeowner wrote "Here's a hack to make your space look larger. Just add mirrors." She nabbed a few floor-length mirrors from Walmart's Mainstays brand, and took them home to add to her dining room.

She opted several gray mirrors and hung them in triplicate on the wall across from her dining room table. The mirrors added an extra bit of dimension to the room that looked fantastic next to her deep chestnut table, complete with white chairs.

Mirrors are generally known to help expand spaces -- that's why when you see them in funhouses, you have so much trouble escaping mazes crafted from them! The reflections tend to fool the eye to make it seem as though there's more real estate in a place where there isn't.

You can use this same trick anywhere you want to open a room up, especially a bedroom. You could alternatively add mirrors to a ceiling to do something similar. The possibilities are endless, but no matter what you choose to do, adding mirrors to a room never hurt anyone!

