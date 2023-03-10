Open in App
Summers County, WV
WV American Water reports no drinking water advisories after train derailment

By Seth McVey,

3 days ago

OAK HILL, WV ( WVNS ) — West Virginia Water issued a report which followed up on the water quality after a train derailment into the New River in Summers County.

UPDATE: Cleanup continues after CSX train derailment in Summers County

After the derailment, West Virginia American Water temporarily stopped drawing water from the New River. On Friday, March 10, 2023, the company resumed use of the New River after water quality sampling and testing.

Sampling and testing have indicated no detection of contaminants in treated water.

West Virginia American Water remains in close contact with first responders at the site of the derailment, including CSX, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health.

Train cars in Charleston listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace

As the situation develops, if a drinking water advisory is needed, West Virginia Water will be able to swiftly send the announcement.

