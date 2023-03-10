Open in App
Breckenridge, CO
KXRM

Breckenridge Ski Resort: Spring skiing

By Brett Yager,

3 days ago

(BRECKENRIDGE, Colo.) — Sara Lococo from Breckenridge Ski Resort joined FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister to talk about spring skiing.

According to Lococo, March can be one of the snowiest months in Colorado, and said while spring still has the powder days, there are also those long sunny days on the slopes.

“We’re going to go as long as possible into May, so as long as the snow lasts we will be skiing and riding here in Breckenridge and we have everything open right now,” said Lococo.

Spring is also a good time to plan ahead for next year, as Breckenridge has launched its Spring Pass sale. A variety of epic passes for the 2023/2024 season are on sale for the best price.

Breckenridge is offering a special discount for current and former military with the Epic Military Pass for $159. For more information about the passes and to buy them check out Breckenridge’s website at the link above.

