Open in App
Elmira, NY
See more from this location?
WETM 18 News

Over $160K raised during Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon

By Brandon Kyc,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45XVnu_0lEdswmZ00

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) — The results of this year’s Children’s Miracle Network and Seven Mountains Media radiothon are in with record-setting numbers.

Arnot Health confirms that $161,168.28 was raised as a result of the 2023 radiothon to help local children at Arnot in the NICU, shattering the $100,000 goal.

Arnot Health holds Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon

To add to the excitement, the amount collected in 2023 broke 2022’s $106,600 record by $54,568.

WINK 106 hosted the two-day radiothon all day on Wednesday and through the morning on Thursday, collecting funds and sharing stories of local families sharing their NICU experience.

Both the Children’s Miracle Network and Arnot Health have extended their gratitude and are grateful for all of the support.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Elmira, NY newsLocal Elmira, NY
Gillibrand explains benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits
Corning, NY2 days ago
Community prepares for Winter Storm
Elmira, NY3 days ago
Update into West Elmira car-pedestrian fatal accident
Elmira, NY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rev. Arthur Jones celebrates 25th Anniversary
Binghamton, NY3 days ago
Investigators Stop Work at Goudey Station Near Johnson City
Johnson City, NY3 days ago
Campbell bridge closing for 3 months
Campbell, NY4 hours ago
Retired trooper drowns while ice fishing in Upstate NY pond; friend tries to save him
Newark Valley, NY4 days ago
It’s all farm to fork at The Pork Shop, Ithaca’s newest specialty grocery
Ithaca, NY3 days ago
Owego Business Impresses Big Names in the Food Industry
Owego, NY3 days ago
Head-on collision near Best Buy sends at least 1 to hospital
Big Flats, NY3 days ago
Two Southern Tier locations nominated to State and National Registers of Historic Places
Ithaca, NY3 days ago
Two Phelps residents charged with child welfare endangerment after kid ingested drugs
Phelps, NY4 days ago
Crews remove car from Susquehanna River in Athens
Athens, PA3 days ago
Bon-Ton demolition to make way for BJ’s Wholesale Club
Johnson City, NY3 days ago
Woman dies in Wayland crash; 5-year-old son sent to hospital
Wayland, NY4 days ago
‘RealEats’ gives reason for abrupt closure says ex-employee, doesn’t buy it
Geneva, NY3 days ago
Weather: Nor’Easter to bring heavy snow Monday night and Tuesday
Ithaca, NY1 day ago
EC youth hockey hosts March Mayhem tournament
Elmira, NY23 hours ago
List of road work projects in Chemung County for 2023
Elmira, NY4 days ago
Man guilty of Binghamton home invasion burglary
Binghamton, NY3 days ago
8 to 14 inches of snow expected locally
Binghamton, NY9 hours ago
Winter storm warning for Central NY: Storm starts earlier, snow possibly 2 inches an hour
Syracuse, NY12 hours ago
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Donald Campbell Jr.
Elmira, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy