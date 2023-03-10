Over $160K raised during Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) — The results of this year’s Children’s Miracle Network and Seven Mountains Media radiothon are in with record-setting numbers.

Arnot Health confirms that $161,168.28 was raised as a result of the 2023 radiothon to help local children at Arnot in the NICU, shattering the $100,000 goal.

To add to the excitement, the amount collected in 2023 broke 2022’s $106,600 record by $54,568.

WINK 106 hosted the two-day radiothon all day on Wednesday and through the morning on Thursday, collecting funds and sharing stories of local families sharing their NICU experience.

Both the Children’s Miracle Network and Arnot Health have extended their gratitude and are grateful for all of the support.

