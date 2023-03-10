Mom Comes Up with Healthy Homemade Dupe of a Wendy's Frosty

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Do you drink a protein shake each day? If you do, and you'd rather it taste like a Frosty instead of chalk, you'll want to check out this recipe. TikTok content creator @ vsg_rhino shows us how to make this high protein treat.

She swears it tastes and feels like the real thing! You’ll just have to be sure this one important ingredient is frozen.

This looks so much better than a plain old protein shake. She tells us that the key to making this dupe frosty is using a frozen whipped topping. Good to know! Into a blender she tells us to add half a container of light or sugar free frozen whipped topping. Then she adds a bottle of chocolate protein milk. The one she’s using contains 42 grams. Wow! Finally, she adds two tablespoons of sugar-free chocolate pudding mix. She stresses that if you want it to taste like a frosty, don’t use anymore than two. Then it’s blended up and ready to drink through a straw. This recipe is for two serving unless you want to keep it all for yourself.

This recipe excited the audience. Viewer @BetsyVelez commented, “I am gonna try this, thanks.” Viewer @Scott said, “I will throw some ice cubes in there to thicken it up.” And @ vsg_rhino replied, “It’s thicker than it looks. Put it in the fridge for 30 mins and it will also thicken substantially.” Good to know. Viewer @linds_ella commented, "Having this for breakfast right now. Instead of a Fairlife shake, I did 7oz Fairlife milk and 1 scoop of Devotion Brownie Batter protein. Oh, my word!" That sounds good.

We always enjoy knowing how we can make our protein shakes taste better. Maybe she'll do a Shamrock shake version for us next time.