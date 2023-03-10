Popular Tennessee Restaurant Named Among Best BBQ Joints In The South

Photo: Getty Images

The South is known for many things — warm hospitality, incredibly indulgent Southern cuisine and flavorful barbecue to name a few. Because tasty barbecue is so rampant among the south, nearly each state has its own signature style, from smoked Texas-style brisket and ribs to the Carolinas' vinegar-based sauce.

Southern Living recently released its readers' choice list of the best barbecue restaurants in the South for 2023, and one popular restaurant in Tennessee got a shout out . According to the site:

"This year's readers' picks for the South's best barbecue joints reflect the current state of Southern barbecue, offering a blend of continuity and change."

So which Tennessee restaurant is a standout among the South's best BBQ joints?

Peg Leg Porker

Located in Nashville, Peg Leg Porker has been serving Music City since owners Carey and Delaniah Bringle opened its doors in 2013. Sides are made from scratch "with love" and meats are smoked fresh daily while their "southern hospitality is one you won't forget," according to the restaurant's website.

Peg Leg Porker is located at 903 Gleaves Street in Nashville.

Here's what Southern Living had to say:

"In the heart of The Gulch in downtown Nashville, Peg Leg Porker pays homage to the West Tennessee-style of dry-rubbed ribs and slaw-topped pulled pork sandwiches. The yardbird — juicy smoked chicken generously dusted with red spices — is an unexpected gem, and there are plenty of distinctive Southern starters like pimento cheese and bright red Kool-Aid pickles to kick things off. Whiskey lovers can finish the night at the fully-stocked bar, which features owner Carey Bringle 's own line of hickory charcoal-filtered Peg Leg Porker Tennessee whiskey."

Check out Southern Living 's full list of the best barbecue restaurants in the South.