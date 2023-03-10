Open in App
Bowling Green, KY
See more from this location?
FOX 56

Kentucky man wins $115,600 lottery draw using numbers of his birth date

By Braxton Caudill,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QvTx1_0lEdridQ00

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A Kentucky man won big after using the numbers of his birth date to play the lottery.

James Payton Jr. told Lottery officials he plays the Pick 4 game daily, usually using the month and day he was born (0-9-1-2) as his numbers, and on Sunday, those numbers hit… big time.

Payton Jr. was with his girlfriend at the BP Fastrac on Nashville Road in Bowling Green when he pulled the Pick 4 numbers up on his phone.

“I saw my numbers and told her, ‘I think I just won $140,000,’” he said. “I had just been saying to her, you have to play to win.”

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

Although he may not have won what he initially estimated, he wasn’t too far off as he ended up winning $115,600, taking home $82,654 after taxes.

Payton Jr. joked with Lottery officials saying his girlfriend doesn’t usually play but decided to purchase a scratch-off ticket — it was a $60 winner.

“She was excited about winning and wasn’t too happy with me stealing her thunder,” Payton Jr. said jokingly.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Owensboro Bar and Three Others in KY Among Nation’s Best Bourbon Bars
Owensboro, KY1 day ago
Kentucky residents still recovering from July floods
Jackson, KY1 day ago
Ky. couple cashes in $10 lottery ticket, wins $494,261 jackpot
Mayfield, KY5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Kentucky
Lexington, KY3 days ago
RENT: Charming Kentucky Farmhouse Attracts Folks From All Over The World
Owensboro, KY1 day ago
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 80-73 SEC Tournament Loss to Vanderbilt
Lexington, KY2 days ago
End of pandemic-era SNAP benefits could increase use of already popular Hazel Green Food Project
Hazel Green, KY2 days ago
Wanna Know Kentucky’s Best ‘Cheap Restaurant? We’ve Got Details
Owensboro, KY11 hours ago
Missing Hopkinsville teen located
Hopkinsville, KY2 days ago
Man traveling through Kentucky reported missing
Fordsville, KY5 days ago
Police identify suspect in Kentucky teen’s 1976 slaying
Lexington, KY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy