New Details Emerge About Brock Purdy's Recover Time After Surgery Complete

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy underwent surgery on Friday to repair the torn UCL in his throwing elbow that he suffered during the team's NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 29.

A few key details about the procedure, and Purdy's resulting recovery time, have now been revealed.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the surgery, performed by Dr. Keith Meister of the Texas Rangers, was a success. Meister was able to repair Purdy's UCL with an internal brace, a procedure that carries a significantly shorter recovery time than Tommy John surgery.

As a result, Purdy is expected to begin throwing a football again in three months and could have a shot to suit up for the start of the 2023 season.

"#49ers QB Brock Purdy underwent successful surgery on his elbow today, source says," Garafolo tweeted. "It was the anticipated UCL repair with an internal brace. The expectation is Purdy will begin throwing in three months and build up his strength from there."

That's good news for the 49ers. Purdy is expected to compete with former No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance, who himself is coming off a season-ending leg injury, for the team's starting job behind center. It now sounds like he'll be able to participate in training camp in some capacity.

He could also have a shot at playing in Week One. The cumulative recovery time before Purdy is fully cleared is expected to be about six months. The first Sunday of the 2023 NFL season is set for March 11, almost exactly six months from today.

Purdy was initially scheduled to undergo surgery on Feb. 22, but the operation was delayed due to continued inflammation in his elbow.

Purdy, a seventh-round draft pick out of Iowa State, was a revelation after taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo last season. He led the 49ers to seven consecutive wins prior to his injury. He completed better than 67 percent of his passes and threw for 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions.

To the relief of 49ers fans, it sounds like we'll get to see more of what Purdy can do next season.