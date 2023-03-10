Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

New Details Emerge About Brock Purdy's Recover Time After Surgery Complete

By Mitchell Forde,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhBlq_0lEdrgry00

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy underwent surgery on Friday to repair the torn UCL in his throwing elbow that he suffered during the team's NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 29.

A few key details about the procedure, and Purdy's resulting recovery time, have now been revealed.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the surgery, performed by Dr. Keith Meister of the Texas Rangers, was a success. Meister was able to repair Purdy's UCL with an internal brace, a procedure that carries a significantly shorter recovery time than Tommy John surgery.

As a result, Purdy is expected to begin throwing a football again in three months and could have a shot to suit up for the start of the 2023 season.

"#49ers QB Brock Purdy underwent successful surgery on his elbow today, source says," Garafolo tweeted. "It was the anticipated UCL repair with an internal brace. The expectation is Purdy will begin throwing in three months and build up his strength from there."

That's good news for the 49ers. Purdy is expected to compete with former No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance, who himself is coming off a season-ending leg injury, for the team's starting job behind center. It now sounds like he'll be able to participate in training camp in some capacity.

He could also have a shot at playing in Week One. The cumulative recovery time before Purdy is fully cleared is expected to be about six months. The first Sunday of the 2023 NFL season is set for March 11, almost exactly six months from today.

Purdy was initially scheduled to undergo surgery on Feb. 22, but the operation was delayed due to continued inflammation in his elbow.

Purdy, a seventh-round draft pick out of Iowa State, was a revelation after taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo last season. He led the 49ers to seven consecutive wins prior to his injury. He completed better than 67 percent of his passes and threw for 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions.

To the relief of 49ers fans, it sounds like we'll get to see more of what Purdy can do next season.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
49ers bring in notable QB after Jimmy Garoppolo exit
San Francisco, CA3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Michael Irvin
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Panthers' Lamar Jackson Decision Has NFL Analysts Perplexed
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Minnesota Vikings Reportedly Expected To Cut Longtime Safety Harrison Smith
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Isiah Thomas Explains Why no Detroit Pistons Players Assisted Bill Laimbeer After Robert Parish Decked Him
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit Lions predicted to sign C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Saints' Derek Carr Roasted For First Meal Choice In New Orleans
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Broncos Sign OL Mike McGlinchey To 'Massive' Five-Year Deal, per Report
Denver, CO7 hours ago
Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon in NCAA Tournament: Game time, TV channel
Spokane, WA23 hours ago
Look: Tom Brady Congratulates ’New England Legend’ On Retirement
Foxborough, MA2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
Jimmy Garoppolo's Raiders Contract Details Emerge, per Report
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
Titans, OL Andre Dillard Reach Agreement On Three-Year Deal, per Report
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Frank Reich Provides Telling Insight On Panthers Plan For No. 1 Pick
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Chargers' Rule Proposal Would Have Significant Impact On NFL Playoffs
Tampa, FL1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy