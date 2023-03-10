Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

Zion Williamson Is Averaging Just 28.5 Games Per Season Since Entering The NBA

By Aikansh Chaudhary,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ml39_0lEdrUE800

Zion Williamson is averaging an abysmal 28.5 games per season so far in his NBA career.

Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson was touted to be the next big thing in the NBA when the New Orleans Pelicans picked him using the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Zion is certainly blessed with superhuman abilities on the court.

Williamson's biggest strength is his explosive athleticism and sheer physicality on the court. However, the biggest flaw in Williamson's game is his inability to stay fit. Zach Harper of 'The Athletic' recently shared his thoughts on Williamson averaging just 28.5 games per season since his debut.

"Williamson is incredible, one of the most impressive weapons in basketball," Harper wrote. "He’s averaging 25.8 points per game for his career, but only 28.5 games per season. The Pelicans can’t count on him at all."

Harper didn't hold back when considering the possibility of Zion Williamson legitimately missing the rest of the 2022-23 NBA season.

"The hamstring injury is one of the toughest to come back from," He added. "You can’t rush it. Zion’s had multiple setbacks from his initial return timeline and is historically not someone who is easy to keep in good shape. There are four and a half weeks left in this regular season. Are we going to see Zion play again this season? I’m beginning to think we won’t, because a hamstring makes it so hard for most players to keep their conditioning up."

A recent injury report revealed that Williamson is all set to miss at least two weeks of action due to the hamstring injury .

Considering the Pelicans currently have a 32-34 record and are in the 10th spot in the Western Conference, the hopes for the Pelicans to advance for the postseason are becoming slimmer with each passing game.

How Many Games Has Zion Williamson Played In Each Season Of His NBA Career?

When Zion is on the court, he has a certain swagger around himself and attracts all eyes around the world to see him play the game of basketball. But as mentioned earlier, Williamson cannot stay healthy consistently. With that being said, let's take a look at Zion's number of games played each season and his averages in the same.

2019-20 NBA Season: 24 Games
Averages: 22.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.1 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 58.3 FG%

2020-21 NBA Season: 61 Games
Averages: 27.0 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 3.7 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 61.1 FG%

2021-22 NBA Season: 0 Games (Foot Injury)

2022-23 NBA Season: 29 Games
Averages: 26.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 4.6 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 60.9 FG%

After looking at Zion's stats with the Pelicans, one thing is certain: Zion is a special player. He has and can dominate the league with his ability.

But the highest number of games that Williamson has played in his career is 61, in his sophomore season. With Williamson's huge $193 million contract set to kick in next season, the Pelicans will certainly expect the 22-year-old to take better care of his fitness.

If Williamson cannot do that, he may end up becoming one of the biggest busts in the history of the NBA only because of his inability to stay healthy and play consistently.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Carmelo Anthony Responds To Dillon Brooks Saying He's Not A Good Veteran For Grizzlies
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Kyrie Irving Responds To Dillon Brooks Trash-Talking Him: "There's A Maturity That We've Got To Have..."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Lakers Fans React To Team's Close Loss To Knicks: "Anthony Davis Getting Locked Up By No Names..."
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Russell Westbrook Jokes About Kawhi Leonard: "He Don't Gotta Talk... I Talk Enough For Everybody."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
D'Angelo Russell Says He Has No Relationship With Former Teammate Julius Randle
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Dillon Brooks Warns Kyrie Irving Ahead Of Mavericks Game: "I Want To See What He’s All About."
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Stephen Curry Gets Real On Breaking Up Championship Trio With Klay Thompson And Draymond Green
San Francisco, CA1 hour ago
D'Angelo Russell Reveals His True Feelings After The Lakers' Tough Loss Against The Knicks
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Trae Young And Marcus Smart Had Heated Scuffle During Celtics vs. Hawks Game
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Fat Joe Blasts Tee Morant For 'Getting Drunk' At Ja's Games Instead Of Being A Good Parent
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Gilbert Arenas Says Ja Morant Is A 'Philanthropist' For 'Donating' $50,000 To A Local Community
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Jimmy Butler's Future With The Miami Heat Looks Shaky, Claims Anonymous NBA Executive
Miami, FL1 day ago
Kevin Durant May Not Return Until End Of The Regular Season: "This Injury Is Significant..."
Phoenix, AZ2 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard Says He Doesn't Check The NBA Standings: "They Not Gonna Save You."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
NBA Fans React To The Sacramento Kings Getting To 40 Wins: "Y'all Need To Respect The Kings Way More"
Sacramento, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy