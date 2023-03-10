Meet this year's grand marshal of Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade

Meet this year's grand marshal of Philadelphia's Saint Patrick's Day Parade 03:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade is just a few days away. On Sunday, talented performers and local Irish heritage organizations will once again gather to celebrate their culture.

Among the great honors is being named the parade's grand marshal .

Dan Harrell is a rapid-fire story-telling fella from Prospect Park.

"That's a Palestra story," Harrell said. "No doubt about it."

Dan Harrell spent a quarter century tending to the Palestra's floors while working at the University of Pennsylvania. CBS News Philadelphia

Harrell, at 79, is this year's grand marshal of the Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade .

CBS News Philadelphia sat with Harrell on the hardwood of the grand Palestra, where he tended to the floor for a quarter century while working for the University of Pennsylvania.

"I didn't believe it and I still don't believe it," he said. "It just means a lot to me because somebody turns around and says it's the highest award you can get as an Irishman in Philadelphia, that's saying a lot."

Harrell is proud of his Irish roots. A father to six girls, his wife, Regina, died two years ago.

His story started in Southwest Philadelphia. He went to West Catholic High School.

Harrell credits a sort-of holy trinity in keeping him on the right track: the Marines, the Palestra and the Christian brothers who taught at West Catholic.

His life is religion, humor, basketball and Ireland. He weaves them into stories.

Harrell, who retired in 2010, still has an eye on the hardwood.

"If the floor squeaks then it's clean," he said. "It can shine like this and be dusty and you'll see them slide."

In many ways, Harrell was like Rudy Ruettiger of Notre Dame University.

He was attending Penn and graduated in 2000 while working as a custodian.

To many, this was his classroom -- and he had a lot of students.

Harrell is nimble in doling out advice to basketball players and enjoys celebrity status with former colleagues.

His graduation is celebrated on a wall at the Palestra.

CBS News Philadelphia

"The mop he says represents where I come from," Harrell said.

What did he think of that?

"Got a little choked up," he said. "That was a great day."

Another great day is on Harrell's horizon when he takes to a convertible as this year's grand marshal of the Saint Patrick's Day Parade.

Last year's parade's grand marshal, Mike Bradley, believes it's a well-deserved honor.

"He's just a great person," Bradley said. "Everybody knows who he is and he's just one of the finest human beings I've ever met."