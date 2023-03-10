Open in App
Memphis, TN
Dillon Brooks Says The Grizzlies Locker Room Doesn't Need Veterans Like Carmelo Anthony Or Dwight Howard

By Orlando Silva,

3 days ago

Dillon Brooks dismissed the potential additions of Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dillon Brooks was quick to shut down the notion that the Memphis Grizzlies need to add veterans amid controversies.

Following Ja Morant's gun scandal, many people claimed they needed to add some veterans, but Brooks made it clear that they need certain players, not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard.

"Who do you want to sign? You wanna sign Carmelo Anthony? You wanna sign Dwight Howard? Who do you want to sign? Those guys are trying to get back into the league. They're not trying to hone in on a guy and be a vet. A real vet is like Udonis Haslem."

This is very disrespectful of Brooks, knowing that both Anthony and Howard have a lot of experience and knowledge of this league. They were also young and were involved in controversies during those times, so they know the right words to say to the young Grizzlies' players.

However, this isn't a good idea in the eyes of Brooks. The player has also earned a reputation around the league for trying to act tough against his opponents, with fans and players criticizing him for it.

Dillon Brooks Keeps Taking Shots At Draymond Green

After he took some shots at Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors a couple of weeks ago, the 4x NBA champion fired back and called Brooks an idiot on his podcast.

Things were really intense on Thursday night, as they went at it during the most recent Grizzlies-Warriors duel. Following the match, Brooks kept firing at Green, calling him out for trying to pit his teammates against Dillon .

Draymond made it clear that the Grizzlies and Warriors aren't a rivalry , but they two have some serious beef going on, and it's very entertaining for the rest of the association. Things have been very entertaining around the league in recent days, and the Memphis Grizzlies have been at the center of many stories.

