Guttenberg, NJ
Daily Voice

Guttenberg Officer Forfeits Position On Theft Accusation

By Daily Voice,

3 days ago
Anthony Cosma. Photo Credit: Anthony Cosma Instagram photo

A 32-year-old police officer in Hudson County has give up his position in law enforcement on accusations he spent a $500 business investment payment on something unrelated, authorities said.

Anthony Cosma, of the Guttenberg Police Department, is facing one count of theft by deception, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Cosma was charged on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and waived his right to an indictment on Thursday, March 9. He will be permitted to enter into the Pretrial Intervention Program and has given up his right to current and future public employment.

An investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Internal Affairs Unit determined Cosma received over $500 from an acquaintance to be used for a business investment and instead used the money for different purposes.

