KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Report: Elon Musk plans to build his own town in Texas By Abigail Jones, 3 days ago

By Abigail Jones, 3 days ago

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Elon Musk set Tesla’s engineering headquarters in California, but he might be planning something bigger for Texas. According to a ...