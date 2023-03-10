Open in App
Ogden, UT
See more from this location?
Deseret News

World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday with friends, family and a morning walk at the mall

By Kaitlyn Bancroft,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCNMV_0lEdq3gn00
Minoru Hamada, left, thanks Kathleen Hurst for arranging a party to celebrate his 100th birthday at the Newgate Mall in Ogden on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Hamada turns 100 years old on March 10. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Minoru Hamada gets up early six days a week, drives himself to the Newgate Mall and joins the dozens of mall walkers getting their steps in before the shops open.

Some of the friends he's made in his 40 years of morning mall walks broke up his usual routine on Thursday by throwing him a party for his 100th birthday.

The World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient turns 100 on Friday, but his mall-walker friends decided to celebrate on Thursday so he could be with family on his birthday.

Those friends, along with several family members, gathered around Hamada at the mall on Thursday morning to eat cookies and celebrate a life well-lived.

Hamada said he was born and raised in Ogden. He served in the U.S. Army from 1943 through 1945, in the 442nd Infantry Regiment — comprised almost entirely of Japanese Americans — until he was wounded in Italy's Po Valley.

Following his service, he returned to Ogden, where he married, had two sons and worked, first as a truck driver and later, at a dental clinic at Hill Air Force Base. His wife passed away from cancer in 2007, he added, and "it was another life" after that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLXO2_0lEdq3gn00
Minoru Hamada is thanked for his service during his birthday party at the Newgate Mall in Ogden on Thursday. The mall walkers gathered for Hamada who turns 100 years old on Friday. Hamada volunteered for the military and joined other Japanese Americans to serve as members of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

In his 100 years, Hamada said he's learned the importance of living a healthy life, from eating well to exercising regularly.

"You get older, in your 80s and 90s, and you start walking," he said. "I think that's what's kept me going — is walking every day."

Kathleen Hurst, Hamada's friend and fellow mall walker, said she didn't know Hamada was a World War II hero when she first met him several years ago.

"He's just got this smile on his face all the time," Hurst said. "He's just (someone) to really look up to."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ogden, UT newsLocal Ogden, UT
COLD podcast: Jacket could place missing Utah woman with suspect the night she disappeared
Ogden, UT20 hours ago
How the drought revealed this Utah ghost town
Wanship, UT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Decked out in green, Utahns celebrate St. Patrick's Day with parade and festival
Salt Lake City, UT2 hours ago
Family hopes to rebuild home following deadly explosion
Newton, UT1 day ago
Elizabeth Smart celebrates 20 years since her rescue. Here’s what she has to say now.
Salt Lake City, UT21 hours ago
Skier identified after fatal avalanche in Weber Canyon backcountry
San Diego, CA21 hours ago
Family of man who died snowboarding steps in to help widow, three young children
Brighton, UT3 days ago
American Fork man charged with attacking teen boy with meat tenderizer
American Fork, UT4 hours ago
Here’s where you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Salt Lake City this weekend
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
Cowley: Under the Umbrella Fosters Queer Community
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
17-year-old from Utah crowned Miss Teen Volunteer America
Clearfield, UT1 day ago
Welcome Home: Deer Waters
Hideout, UT1 day ago
Event offers free formal wear option for Utah teens heading to prom
Taylorsville, UT3 days ago
Support for Chick-fil-A Steve in Centerville requested
Centerville, UT2 days ago
A Woman in Salt Lake City, Utah, Recently Celebrated Turning 102 Years Old
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Young Man Shot by Utah Police Was Tied to ‘Sovereign’ Movement
Farmington, UT13 hours ago
Elizabeth Smart 20 years after her release from kidnappers still fighting for a halt to abuse
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
University of Utah gets $100M to move military reserve center from historic Fort Douglas
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Best fried chicken in Utah
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Opinion: Utah’s new flag is an ambassador for our state
Salt Lake City, UT20 hours ago
Neighbors remain in shock over deadly Cache Co. house explosion
Newton, UT2 days ago
Victim transported to Salt Lake City hospital after colliding with vehicle, power pole
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
First Black-owned bank opening in Utah
Holladay, UT5 hours ago
2,000 Utah student-athletes hear from Nintendo's Bowser on MAR10 Day at eSports Celebration
Salt Lake City, UT6 hours ago
KSL Meteorologist Kevin Eubank’s white snow coat tradition
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Tips on when and how to prune shrubs
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Elementary students point BB guns at other Clearfield students, school claims
Clearfield, UT3 days ago
Fire crews respond to Salt Lake City bike shop after owner sees smoke on webcam
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy