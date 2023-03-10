Group forms to support school board challengers

A group of heavy hitters in the local school community have organized a meet-and-greet with the individuals who will challenge incumbents for spots on the Newberg school board in the May primary election.

First indication of the group’s plans came in February when an attractive postcard arrived in some local residents’ mailboxes headlined “Let’s Rebuild Newberg’s School Community.” The mailer spoke of an invitation-only event set for March 16 at the Chehalem Cultural Center that will feature five of the six candidates who have filed to face incumbent members of the school board: Chairman Dave Brown and directors Shelly Kolb, Raquel de la Brito and Ron Rillee. As of press time, vice-chairman Brian Shannon had not filed for election to a second four-year term. Directors Trevor DeHart and Renee Powell’s terms don’t expire this year.

The mailer was the brainchild of former Newberg school superintendent Paula Radich, longtime Newberg educator and administrator Terry McElligott, former district communications director Claudia Stewart and former Dundee mayor and council member Diane Ragsdale.

“We are motivated by a mutual desire to rebuild a school community and a school board that places students at the center and promotes trust and transparency over divisiveness,” Stewart said in an email.

She further explained the reasoning for making the event invitation only: “This was never intended to be a public event. It is not a forum. We simply wanted our friends that have retired or left the school district, and friends in the community, to meet these five individuals we are supporting in the school board election.”

As of March 2, six candidates had filed for election to five spots on the school board: Deb Bridges for Zone 2, where she will face incumbent Shelly Kolb, who was appointed to the position; Jeremy Hayden for the Zone 3 spot held by appointee Ron Rillee; Zone 4 candidate Nancy Woodward, who will face incumbent Raquel Peregrino de Brito; James Wolfer, candidate for Browns’ Zone 6 spot; Sol Allen and Chris Irwin, candidates for Shannon’s Zone 7 position. The deadline to file for election is March 16.

Stewart said the incumbents were not invited to attend and explained why she and the three others felt compelled to stage the event.

“We're concerned with the attention on divisive national issues such as race and gender when there are pressing local issues that need attention,” Stewart said. “We need to provide students a quality education. Nearly half of third graders can’t read at grade level. Only 35 percent of eighth graders meet state math standards. The high school graduation rate has dropped. Three student days have been cut from the school calendar.

“Schools have lost expertise, skill and experience when hundreds of staff left during the last 18 months. Newberg lost 230 students during that time period -- that’s equivalent to approximately $2.8 million in revenue the district will not receive. We should all be troubled.”