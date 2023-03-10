Local Results for March 10

Baseball

Aiken 1, Airport 0

Lane Dunagan tossed a complete-game shutout, and Reed McLain drove in the game's lone run as Aiken High picked up a big win over Airport.

Dunagan went the distance, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out six. McLain and Sam Taylor each had a hit, with Taylor scoring on McLain's knock.

Up next for the Hornets is a home game at 1 p.m. Saturday against Woodmont, which is part of Aiken High's Spring Play Day that also includes home events for boys' and girls' lacrosse, junior varsity and varsity baseball and softball, and boys' and girls' soccer. The first games of the day begin at 11 a.m., and one $10 ticket is good for all events on campus throughout the day.

Fox Creek 6, Emerald 5

Fox Creek increased its winning streak to four games with a win over Emerald on Thursday.

Bryson Wright went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Hank Greene went 2-for-3 to lead the offense, and Devin Hillary had a hit and struck out 10 batters while allowing two runs in five innings pitched. Alex Walker closed out the win on the mound for the Predators, who face Silver Bluff on Tuesday at SRP Park in North Augusta.

Strom Thurmond 14, Ninety Six 5

Strom Thurmond put together big scoring runs in the second and fifth innings in a win over Ninety Six.

The Rebels plated four runs in the second to take a 5-0 lead, then scored eight more in the fifth to add to their commanding lead. Up next is a Region 3-AA game Tuesday at home against Batesburg-Leesville.

Barnwell 11, Edisto 0

Haiden Sanders tossed a complete-game shutout for Barnwell, allowing just three hits while striking out five. The Warhorses are now 4-2 overall and 1-1 in Region 6-AA, and their next game is scheduled for Monday at home against Bluffton.

Boys' Golf

Aiken 164, Airport 185, Brookland-Cayce 188

Aiken High was victorious in a tri-match against Airport and Brookland-Cayce at Charwood.

Richard Anaclerio and Benton Orr each shot 39 to lead the way for the Hornets, who also counted a 41 from Tucker Crenshaw and a 45 from Tucker Samaha.

Aquinas 172, Fox Creek 181, Cardinal Newman 199

Fox Creek took second place in its season-opening tri-match at Mount Vintage.

Joel Carroll tied for medalist honors with a 42, Jonathan Godbee shot 44, Kody Rice shot 46 and Westin Carroll shot 49. The Predators will be in action Monday and Tuesday at the Parks Hutto Bengal Invitational, hosted by Blythewood.

Boys' Soccer

North Augusta 1, South Aiken 0

Harrison Holloway scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Henry Martinez as North Augusta edged South Aiken in the Region 4-AAAA opener.

South Aiken, which was down a man in the second half due to a red card, hosts Lakeside on Monday. North Augusta hosts Irmo on Tuesday.

Boys' Tennis

Aiken 4, North Augusta 2

Aiken High moved to 3-0 for the season by beating North Augusta in the Region 4-AAAA opener.

Aiden McElwain, Eliot Toury and Trey Thompson won their singles matches, and the doubles tandem of Kyle Tucker and Chase Poore was also victorious for the Hornets.

Aiken visits Midland Valley on Tuesday, while North Augusta is scheduled to host Brookland-Cayce on Monday.

Track and Field

Aiken boys 1st, girls 2nd at Batesburg-Leesville meet

The Aiken High boys' track team placed first overall, while the Hornets' girls were second at the Batesburg-Leesville Home Opener.

The boys scored a total of 139.2 points, finishing well ahead of second-place Newberry (109.3). The Hornets had wins in five events: Braylon Staley in the 100-meter dash, Joey Tracey in the 1,600, Luke Fundak in the javelin, and the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

The girls scored 135.5 points, finishing just behind first-place Pelion (142). Morgan Coverson-Springs had wins in the 100 hurdles and 200, Kezia Jones won the discus, Karliyah Marshall won the javelin, and the 4x400 relay team was also victorious.

The Hornets will be in action Saturday at the Redhawks Invitational at Westwood High School.