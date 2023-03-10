GFU program hopes to help alleviate state’s teacher shortages

Rural Oregon schools have had a difficult time recently retaining teachers. A program at George Fox University aims to address that problem by training teachers specifically to fill those roles. With anticipated approval from the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission, the program’s organizers hope to expand the program by late March.

The success of the accelerated program highlights what’s worked so far and bodes well for a potential expansion of the program, officials say.

George Fox partnered with Warm Springs since 2015 to train elementary teachers and more than one-third of the teachers now working at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy graduated from the program. The university also started a partnership with Redmond School District four to five years ago.

“With Warm Springs, we’re empowering Native American teachers from the community to have college access,” said Katy Turpen, an elementary education professor at GFU who oversees the accelerated licensing program. “Small schools are struggling and our candidates have come from all over.”

Candidates obtain either a bachelor’s degree in elementary education or master’s degree with a teaching license in 16 to 20 months, depending on the program and format. Since the start of the pandemic, classes have been held virtually one night a week and one Saturday a month.

From the beginning, the idea behind the program has been to get people in classified staff positions into teaching positions. Classified staff include office workers, custodians and bus drivers. Even while working through the program, classified staff can stay in their positions full time.

The program in Redmond has also launched a dual-language program and has recruited bilingual teachers.

Heidi Gonzalez is working her way through the GFU program while living in Redmond. She often jumps from job to job, primarily working in the attendance office, occasionally serving as the librarian, and teaching elementary schoolers physical education at Hugh Hartman Elementary. Ideally, Gonzalez said she would like to move into teaching PE full-time once she has her license; she’ll be eligible for student teaching this spring and will graduate in April 2024.

Multiple factors inspired Gonzalez to join the program, including that it is mainly composed of adults with families looking for a second start. “My cohort are parents, so everyone understands the struggle of being full-time parents,” she said. The mother of three added that the program has been challenging because it is a lot of work in a short amount of time, but learning online has been helpful.

Gonzalez admitted she was apprehensive about starting the program, but eventually decided to “bite the bullet” and join. She added that she is especially excited to be able to use her fluency in Spanish to reach students across the language barrier in PE classes.

Second grade teacher Justine Keo teaches at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy in the Jefferson County School District. (GFU grads represent more than half of the teachers at the academy). After completing her bachelor’s degree in human development at Oregon State, she immediately plunged into the GFU teaching program in Redmond, graduating in 2016.

“The program went above and beyond preparing us for being in the classroom,” she said, adding that during training her instructors emphasized the importance of having a lesson plan organized down to the minute. That mindset helped her own lessons, as well as planning lessons for her substitutes so that they knew what they should be able to accomplish.

Keo also earned a special education certification, since at the time she believed she wanted to follow in the footsteps of her mother, who is a special education assistant.

She admitted that she was always drawn toward teaching: “There was never really anything else. I’m from Warm Springs and it was always the plan to come home to teach.”

Keo has 19 students in her second-grade classroom this year — 14 of them are boys. “It’s been rowdy,” she said, adding that she has mounted memorabilia from GFU, Central Oregon Community College and OSU around her room for a particular reason: letting her students know that college is an option. “I’ve heard kids discussing them.”