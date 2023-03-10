For over 40 years, Mike Krzyzewski was the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team. But this year, the team took their first step toward moving on without him. But according to new head coach Jon Scheyer, Coach K set him up for success.

Even though Duke is moving on without Mike Krzyzewski, John Scheyer made it clear that Coach K left a legacy.

“Yeah, I just would add for me, one, I’m incredibly fortunate the experience I got before I was a head coach just with Coach K, how he would just be so open in the way he would share, just whether it be game plan, strategy, motivation, whatever it may be. But for me, I feel I’ve gotten a lot better. I’ve gotten a lot better with these guys. I’m just so thankful for them,” John Scheyer said.

“You build up the trust in the relationship, and that’s what I’m most proud of. We’ve been through a lot together, and people — I don’t know what people say, to be honest with you, but I know for us, we believe in each other, and that’s what I’m most proud of throughout this year.”

It’s been a solid season without Coach K as the team is currently solidly in the NCAA Tournament.

[ On3 ]

The post John Scheyer reacts to first season after Mike Krzyzewski appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .