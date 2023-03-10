'Southern Charm' Stars Austen Kroll & Taylor Ann Green 'Thought About Dating' After Shocking Hook Up

bravo

Another Bravo betrayal?

After it was revealed Austen Kroll and his best friend Shep Rose 's ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green hooked up shortly after the taping of Southern Charm 's season 8 reunion, insiders say the reality stars contemplated taking their fling a step further.

"They thought about dating and took time to think about [it] for a quick sec, talked to their family about it," a source close to production dished of the entrepreneur, who dated the clinical assistant's good pal Olivia Flowers for six months, and Green.

"But at the end of the day, Taylor said it wasn't worth losing Olivia's friendship if her and Austen didn't work and she was at a low point after [the] reunion," the insider continued of their tryst.

However, as their peers over on Vanderpump Rules deal with the fallout of a months long affair between cast members, this fling has not been as dramatic.

"They didn't have sex, just made out," the source claimed of Kroll and Green. "Shep didn't seem to care. Austen and Taylor were close before they even knew Olivia existed and Olivia and Austen never were in a relationship."

On Wednesday, March 9, reports surfaced that the Bravo stars got together right before cameras on season 9 were about to start rolling. “Taylor has almost gone through the whole cast, minus Craig [Conover] ," the source said of the blonde beauty, who split from Rose in July after two years together.

“[Season 9] is gonna be about her ,” the insider noted of Green. “The girls don’t f*** with her because they know she’s crazy and will do anything to climb the ladder."

The 43-year-old OG and the 28-year-old newbie did not have the cleanest breakup after Rose did not want to get serious with Green. "Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn't want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle," a source spilled.

People spoke to insiders close to Kroll and Green.