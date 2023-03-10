Car Wash Employee Gets Tangled Up In Machine In Epic Car Wash Fail

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

It pretty important to wash a car regularly ...

But as this video from TikTok user @franksanabria_1990 shows, even regular things can become dangerous out of the blue…

Wow. That's super scary and really dangerous. If that guy had gotten stuck in that for a few seconds longer...That's just scary to think about...Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @user98650072862931 shared that this is not the first time that they encountered something like this on the internet when they wrote, "Thought this was a repost but apparently this exact thing has happened about five years ago. Guy was wearing a blue shirt too.”

While TikTok user @franksanabria_1990 shared that they actually just heard about something else like this happening the other day, "Yeah, just happened yesterday on my site, scary.”

And TikTok user @asher_abl wrote that they had also seen something like this before, "Watched a video of the same thing happen to a guy when there was no one else there and he got turned into a red paintbrush.”

While some people, such as TikTok user @howardjohnii wanted to know more about how this happened when they asked, "Did the gun come off the hose and that's why he was able to be freed or did someone hit an emergency stop?”

With TikTok user @subuwuuuuu summing it up with their comment, "Death machine…”

Well what do you think? Was that pretty scary to see or what?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.