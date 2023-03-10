Two pigs, one goat on the loose in Illinois county

March 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers are helping authorities in an Illinois county hunt for an unusual trio of fugitives -- two pot-bellied pigs and a goat.

A pair of pigs nicknamed Bonnie and Clyde have been spotted wandering loose in Grundy County, Ill. Photo courtesy of the Grundy County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office said animal control officers are searching for the two pigs, nicknamed Bonnie and Clyde by searchers. The sheriff's office asked anyone who spots the porcine fugitives to report their locations rather than attempt to capture them.

The Chicagoland Pig Rescue, which is assisting with the search, said the pigs are believed to have been wandering the area for about a month.

"They are definitely not wild pigs and were most likely dumped by the former owners which again we have seen an increase of unfortunately," Phoebe Conner, co-director of the Chicagoland Pig Rescue, told the Morris Herald-News.

The pig rescue is also helping animal control officers track down a goat spotted wandering loose in the area in recent days. The pigs were last seen in the Mazon area, while the goat was last seen outside of Kinsman.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com