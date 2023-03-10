Open in App
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lab, owner accused of $400K in drug test fraud claims

By The Associated Press,

3 days ago
A clinical laboratory and its owner have been accused of submitting over $400,000 in Medicaid claims for unauthorized urine drug tests, the attorney general’s office in Massachusetts said Friday.

The residential sobriety tests were medically unnecessary, the office said in a news release. Laboratories may not bill Medicaid for them.

The Burlington-based lab and its owner were indicted last month by a statewide grand jury on two counts each of Medicaid false claims, false claims, and larceny over $1,200.

The lab and owner are scheduled to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on March 21. It wasn’t immediately known if they had attorneys.

The attorney general’s office said last year, one of its Medicaid Fraud Division investigations resulted in charges against several clinical laboratories, their owners, marketing companies, and a doctor in connection with Medicaid fraud, money laundering, and kickbacks involving over $2 million in urine drug tests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

