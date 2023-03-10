Retired CMPD officer creates nonprofit inspired by acts of kindness during pandemic

A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who helped those in need during the pandemic is doing even more three years later.

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito reconnected with Benson Ratliff, whom she first found giving away money at a food pantry in 2020.

Ratliff has now created his own non-profit called 7th Son Ministry, which provides emergency financial assistance to people in need in Mecklenburg and Union counties.

Before the nonprofit’s launch, Ratliff has already helped two women get things needed for their everyday lives.

Ashley Barton, a hair stylist who is passionate about her faith, received an important tool from Benson to start a school.

“Benson actually bought me a computer so I could start ministry school which I started in January and just finished my first two classes.” Barton said.

Diamond Canady, who is expecting a baby boy soon, also received help from Benson.

“We’re all excited for our little boy,” Barton said. “They are excited to have a little bother. I’m excited to have a son.”

The mother of two recently escaped a domestic violence situation in Florida. She applied to 7th Son Ministry and received $200 for housing and food.

“I was really appreciative of that, because it was more than I had at the time,” Canady said.

Ratliff says his nonprofit aims to help different types of people who are in need.

“Most non-profits specialize, try to do one thing. We’re trying to do four or five different things so it’s more diversified so we can reach more people,” Ratliff said.

Ratliff says that anyone can apply for money through the 7th Son Ministry as long as it’s an emergency and falls under one of his four pillars: housing, food, education and an emergency hardship.

Those that qualify for help can get money once a year and receive up to $2,000 in assistance.

“For me, I just like to give. I just have a giving spirit,” Benson said.

Benson says 7th Son Ministry officially launches on March 18.

You can apply for emergency financial assistance by clicking here .

