Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
WSOC Charlotte

Retired CMPD officer creates nonprofit inspired by acts of kindness during pandemic

By Gina Esposito,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXpjp_0lEdhwou00

A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who helped those in need during the pandemic is doing even more three years later.

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito reconnected with Benson Ratliff, whom she first found giving away money at a food pantry in 2020.

Ratliff has now created his own non-profit called 7th Son Ministry, which provides emergency financial assistance to people in need in Mecklenburg and Union counties.

Before the nonprofit’s launch, Ratliff has already helped two women get things needed for their everyday lives.

Ashley Barton, a hair stylist who is passionate about her faith, received an important tool from Benson to start a school.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'It feels good’: Retired CMPD officer hands out cash to families in need

“Benson actually bought me a computer so I could start ministry school which I started in January and just finished my first two classes.” Barton said.

Diamond Canady, who is expecting a baby boy soon, also received help from Benson.

“We’re all excited for our little boy,” Barton said. “They are excited to have a little bother. I’m excited to have a son.”

The mother of two recently escaped a domestic violence situation in Florida. She applied to 7th Son Ministry and received $200 for housing and food.

“I was really appreciative of that, because it was more than I had at the time,” Canady said.

Ratliff says his nonprofit aims to help different types of people who are in need.

“Most non-profits specialize, try to do one thing. We’re trying to do four or five different things so it’s more diversified so we can reach more people,” Ratliff said.

RELATED: Amazon ends nonprofit donation program, leaving local groups with a funding pitfall

Ratliff says that anyone can apply for money through the 7th Son Ministry as long as it’s an emergency and falls under one of his four pillars: housing, food, education and an emergency hardship.

Those that qualify for help can get money once a year and receive up to $2,000 in assistance.

“For me, I just like to give. I just have a giving spirit,” Benson said.

Benson says 7th Son Ministry officially launches on March 18.

You can apply for emergency financial assistance by clicking here .

(WATCH BELOW: Nonprofit’s leadership aims to better help community)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family continues to honor son’s life, plead for justice 13 years after shooting
Charlotte, NC13 hours ago
Break-ins in Ballantyne leaving some to update at-home security
Charlotte, NC21 hours ago
Charlotte leaves the public in the dark when it comes to records, interviews and access
Charlotte, NC11 hours ago
Homicide investigation underway in southwest Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
JCSU gets virtual shooting simulator for criminal justice program
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
OB-GYN Clinic Delivered A Baby Who Grew Up To … Deliver Babies There
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Sheriff: 13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found alive in NC shed
Dallas, TX3 hours ago
Burke County deputy given Narcan after ‘white crystal substance’ blown into face
Drexel, NC11 hours ago
'People are falling through the cracks' | Thousands of NC students unaccounted for
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
East Spencer adds much needed manpower to police department
East Spencer, NC1 day ago
Family of former ABC 36 chief meteorologist killed in NC helicopter crash files lawsuit
Charlotte, NC10 hours ago
Over 100 trees planted at Nations Ford Elementary on Saturday morning
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Parents, uncle sentenced in shooting death of 4-year-old boy in Gaston County
Gastonia, NC8 hours ago
Man charged in 2022 case of robbing man who was trying to sell car on Facebook Marketplace
Salisbury, NC12 hours ago
Atrium Health employee accused of stalking woman
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Crime blotter: Charlotte businessmen plead guilty in iPhone thefts
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Officer-involved shooting, SWAT standoff in NC stretches into day two
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
South Blvd. shooting leaves one dead
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Concord nonprofit buys local church to build affordable housing
Concord, NC2 days ago
Documents claim Atrium Health nurse practitioner used Amazon Alexa to spy on victim
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Teenager granted immunity for killing in Rock Hill triple homicide, self-defense cited
Rock Hill, SC2 days ago
The Luck of the Irish Right Here at Home in Fort Mill
Fort Mill, SC1 day ago
‘Very horrible’: UNC Charlotte students report major issues at apartment complex
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
‘Like a jackhammer:’ Renter complains about unusual noise in Uptown apartment building
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
CMPD chief unhappy with bond system after recent arrest
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Passengers wait for hours, without lights, air, internet, on disabled Amtrak train in Johnston County
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Statesville police: Woman shot in car, crashes into another car
Statesville, NC5 hours ago
Disabled veteran says Charlotte restaurant didn’t allow service dog inside
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Detectives search for suspect who robbed Lenoir bank
Lenoir, NC54 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy