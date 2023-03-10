Open in App
Scottsdale, AZ
Daily Independent

Vita Property Services earns accreditation from home watch association

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429DJl_0lEdhYpa00

Vita Property Services has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the second year.

The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada, according to a press release.

Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence. All principals of NHWA Accredited Member companies are background-checked, insured, and bonded.

President Bernadette Smith grew up in Scottsdale and loves it so much that she still lives there. Her background is in advertising and digital marketing, so she understands the importance of clear, rapid communication to get things done. As a homeowner and avid traveler, Smith also understands the importance of knowing that her clients’ homes will be carefully looked after while their owners are away.

Smith has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of San Diego and is a graduate of the Scottsdale Leadership program.

Co-owner Gerald “Rab” Paquette has lived in Phoenix all his life and attended Arizona State University. He lives in the Arcadia area of Phoenix, has been married for 35 years, and has three children. Rab has a close association with local police departments through his Board membership with Silent Witness, Inc.

Rab has been managing homes in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley for more than 15 years and is also a licensed General Contractor. He spends as much time outdoors as possible and enjoys outdoor sports and traveling.

Vita Property Services serves Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and Phoenix. You can reach them at 480-442-6753 or at contact@vitapropertyservices.com. Learn more from their website www.vitapropertyservices.com here

