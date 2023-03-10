Open in App
Harlingen, TX
See more from this location?
ValleyCentral

Innovative treatment brings hope to stroke patients

By Natasha Trindade,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUb6A_0lEdhBm700

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — You might be under the impression that all strokes present themselves in a dramatic and painful way, but most times, it’s a quiet, mild pain in your arm.

Being aware and knowing the warning signs of a stroke is key to ensuring the patient gets treatment as fast as possible.

There is an acronym to help you remember the signs of a stroke, and it’s called “BE FAST.”

COVID-19 no cause for concern, say health officials

“B” is for balance, “E” is for eyes, in terms of blurry, double vision, “F” is for facial drooping, “A” is for arm or leg weakness, “S” is for slurred speech and “T” means it’s time to call 911.

“When patients have hemorrhages, those types of strokes, it’s very obvious. They basically pass out, and they’re on the floor, and their families call 911,” said Dr. Ameer Hassan, head of the Neuroscience Institute, Valley Baptist Medical in Harlingen. “But it’s the milder strokes where they can’t move their arm, and your grandmother thinks she’s okay. This will get better. I’ll just gonna sleep on it. You must call 911 and get her to the nearest emergency room.”

Doctors say it’s better to be safe than sorry, so doctors recommend that you act as soon as you see a sign.

The Latest Treatment

Endovascular Thrombectomy has been shown to be more effective in reducing disability than medical therapy in some stroke patients.

An ischemic stroke is the most common type of stroke. It occurs when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. This procedure extends the treatment window for stroke patients.

Glady’s Porter Zoo welcomes newborn capybara pups

It is estimated that a stroke causes patients to lose about 2 million neurons a minute due to a lack of blood and oxygen.

“As long as you had salvageable brain tissue, we should treat patients for up to 24 hours. Now, recent trials are now telling us that even if there’s a lot of dead tissue, these patients actually do benefit from pulling the clot out,” said Hassan. “So we get fewer hemorrhages, we get less death, and then you get more patients getting closer to disability-free life.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing or showing signs of a stroke call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
A silent disease you might not be aware of
Harlingen, TX5 days ago
South Texas Health System breaks ground on $14.3M emergency room project
Pharr, TX2 days ago
Pharr leaders are working to bring a fully-fledged hospital to the city
Pharr, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Violence in Mexico creates unfair, unwarranted ‘fear factor’ in RGV, community leader says
Harlingen, TX12 hours ago
Edinburg woman dies in car accident, driver hospitalized
Edinburg, TX9 hours ago
Local staycations available for families during spring break
Mission, TX1 hour ago
‘Invasive’ beetle found in pineapple shipment, CBP says
Progreso, TX2 days ago
Local nonprofit celebrates Women’s International Day
Pharr, TX4 days ago
COVID-19 no cause for concern, say health officials
South Padre Island, TX3 days ago
First Mexican-American woman in space gets her own Barbie doll
Harlingen, TX3 days ago
Brownsville Fire Department left the scene of landfill fire
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
UTRGV: 2 day health fair for PSJA ISD pre-K students
Edinburg, TX5 days ago
Americans cross into Mexico in search of cheaper medication
Brownsville, TX5 days ago
Deadly Matamoros kidnapping calls back to 1989 murder of Mark Kilroy
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Gladys Porter Zoo to increase prices to help maintain operations
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Three women missing in Mexico after crossing bridge in Mission
Mission, TX1 day ago
2 adults, 4 children in weekend crash in San Benito
San Benito, TX1 day ago
Gladys Porter Zoo welcomes newborn capybara pups
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Bloody meat bag in taco fridge violates health code
Mercedes, TX4 days ago
PD: Body found in Raymondville, autopsy pending
Raymondville, TX5 hours ago
Bodies of Matamoros kidnap victims returned to US
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
RGV Sector Border Chief named Woman of the Year
Edinburg, TX4 days ago
Audio: Everything Edinburg city council members said at 2023 State of the City Address
Edinburg, TX15 hours ago
Scholarship applications open to Pharr students
Pharr, TX5 days ago
Hidalgo County Fire Marshal ruled Alton fire as accidental
Alton, TX3 days ago
Mission PD: Traffic stops leads to fentanyl discovery
Mission, TX3 days ago
EDC leaders share goals with Texas lawmakers at RGV Day
San Benito, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy