Weslaco man admits to downloading dozens of child porn videos, feds say

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was indicted on child pornography-related charges Wednesday.

Jose Arturo Barrera-Torres was indicted on a charge of receiving in interstate and foreign commerce child pornography, federal records show.

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 16, members of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) led Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigation Task Force (RGV CEITF) followed up on a led from the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Authorities identified Barrera-Torres as the suspect, and met with him at his residence in Weslaco, the complaint stated.

While being interviewed, Barrera-Torres admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography, authorities said.

RGV CEITF asked to view his laptop, which contained “thirty videos depicting prepuscent children engaged in sex acts with adults,” the complaint stated.

The document states that Barrera-Torres admitted to downloading and receiving between 80 and 100 videos of child porn between July 2021 and November 2022. He said he used eDonkey P2P file sharing software, authorities said.

According to records, an arraignment will be held March 15.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.