Open in App
Sylvester, WV
See more from this location?
Lootpress

Two arrested for destruction of property after attempting to flee the scene

By Lootpress Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39nxAs_0lEdgoFn00

JOE’S CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Boone County men have been charged after an investigation into a destruction of property complaint Sunday night.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, March 5, 2023, Deputies with the department responded to the area of Joe’s Creek with regard to a complaint for destruction of property in progress.

An investigation was conducted into the situation, and it was determined that the two individuals responsible for the destruction of property in question had made an attempt to flee the scene of the crime by way of vehicle.

Ultimately, Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department arrested Benjamin Hapney – 32 years old of Sylvester, WV – and James Hudnall – 27 years old of Seth, WV. Both individuals have been charged with Destruction of Property, Fleeing in Vehicle, and Conspiracy.

Additional LOOTPRESS COVERAGE for the Boone County area can be found here , while additional LOOTPRESS crime coverage can be found here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boone County, WV newsLocal Boone County, WV
Man arrested for Domestic Battery following investigation
Hewett, WV10 hours ago
Boone County man charged with domestic assault
Jeffrey, WV1 day ago
Wanted woman arrested in relation to prior charges
Danville, WV3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested after kicking in parents’ door, threatening to kill father with pipe
Caldwell, WV6 hours ago
Two arrested after graffitiing Bluefield Tractor Supply, striking officer
Bluefield, WV1 day ago
Inmate At Big Sandy Facing Additional Charges Following Alleged Assault Of A Corrections Officer
Paintsville, KY12 hours ago
Deputies search for teen missing from Cross Lanes, West Virginia
Cross Lanes, WV8 hours ago
Raleigh County woman arrested for transporting a controlled substance and tobacco
Beaver, WV59 minutes ago
Ripley police ask for public's help in shoplifting investigation
Ripley, WV11 hours ago
Man arrested for public intoxication after being found passed out in hotel hallway
Princeton, WV1 day ago
Investigation into ‘suspicious person’ leads to arrest for possession
Whitesville, WV3 days ago
Driver goes off interstate, flips into ditch
Charleston, WV12 hours ago
Hillside car crash in Tornado, West Virginia
Tornado, WV1 day ago
Inmate caught with bringing drugs into Southern Regional Jail
Beaver, WV3 days ago
Man arrested after firing shots in vicinity of elementary school – drugs a factor, police say
Hinton, WV4 days ago
Deputies respond to recovery center, arrest man for intent to distribute meth
Logan, WV5 days ago
Man stopped in middle of traffic lane arrested for DUI, possession
Madison, WV5 days ago
Driver strikes four parked vehicles and then flees scene, dispatchers say
Huntington, WV3 days ago
No injuries after crews contain trailer fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
Salt Rock, WV2 days ago
Two arrested for breaking and entering
Chapmanville, WV6 days ago
Driver dead after becoming entrapped in vehicle
Pipestem, WV3 days ago
Floor collapses on firefighter during Charleston, West Virginia, structure fire
Charleston, WV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy