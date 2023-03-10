Two arrested for destruction of property after attempting to flee the scene

JOE’S CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Boone County men have been charged after an investigation into a destruction of property complaint Sunday night.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, March 5, 2023, Deputies with the department responded to the area of Joe’s Creek with regard to a complaint for destruction of property in progress.

An investigation was conducted into the situation, and it was determined that the two individuals responsible for the destruction of property in question had made an attempt to flee the scene of the crime by way of vehicle.

Ultimately, Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department arrested Benjamin Hapney – 32 years old of Sylvester, WV – and James Hudnall – 27 years old of Seth, WV. Both individuals have been charged with Destruction of Property, Fleeing in Vehicle, and Conspiracy.

Additional LOOTPRESS COVERAGE for the Boone County area can be found here , while additional LOOTPRESS crime coverage can be found here .