Open in App
WDBO

Spanish judge orders man to pay ex-wife $215,000 for 25 years of housework

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f6cbr_0lEdfSkU00

A Spanish court has awarded a woman $215,000 from her ex-husband to compensate her for 25 years of doing housework, according to the Spanish language newspaper El Pais .

>> Read more trending news

The woman, Ivana Moral, will receive monthly payments of roughly $528 from her ex-husband, per the court judgment.

According to Nius Diaro , the total amount for the payment was based on the minimum monthly professional wage for housekeepers during the 25 years the pair were married.

According to EuroNews , Moral said she “exclusively” handled the couple’s housework during their marriage. She raised two daughters, took care of her husband and ensured their house was “always impeccable”, she said.

She also argued that during that time, she could not pursue her own career, the website reported, because of “her exclusive dedication to the home and family.”

Her ex-husband built a successful gym business, the woman said, where he “accumulated and exponentially increased his assets.”

Moral told the courtroom in Vélez-Málaga that she felt “economically threatened, worthless, and dependent” during her 25-year-long marriage.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Isiah Thomas Explains Why no Detroit Pistons Players Assisted Bill Laimbeer After Robert Parish Decked Him
Detroit, MI1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Romance is dead: Venus and Jupiter have stopped kissing
Jupiter, FL9 hours ago
Denise Russo of ‘The X-Life’ reality TV series dead at 44
San Diego, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy