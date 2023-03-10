Open in App
Cambria, CA
KSBY News

Road closures, flooding reported in Cambria

3 days ago
The rain is causing road closures and other issues in Cambria.

The Cambria Fire Department says Santa Rosa Creek has risen significantly.

Traffic was being diverted across Windsor Boulevard, but that road closed by 8:45 a.m.

Park Hill was being opened for emergency access only, but fire officials stress that this is not meant for normal travel and should be used for emergency use only. It was also expected to become impassible shortly.

Flooding was also reported on Main Street.

The fire department is asking people to stay put if possible and not go out until water recedes.

