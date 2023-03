weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS 3 days ago

3 days ago

Effective: 2023-03-10 11:23:00 MST Expires: 2023-03-10 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high ...