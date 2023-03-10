No. 3 Wilsonville boys basketball beats No. 15 Crescent Valley, will face No. 1 Summit for 5A state championship

The Wilsonville boys basketball team was not about to be another rung on Crescent Valley’s Cinderella story ladder to the state championship.

Facing off against a 15-seed Raiders team that had knocked off No. 2 Churchill and No. 7 La Salle on their way to the state semifinals, the third-seeded Wildcats re-established that they are the preeminent power in 5A boys basketball Thursday night at Oregon State University’s Gill Coliseum.

Wilsonville (23-5) triumphed 34-24 over Crescent Valley (16-12) in a rare defensive showdown, returning to the state championship game for the seventh time since 2015.

The defending champion Wildcats have won the 5A title four times in that span, in 2016, 2017, 2019 and last year. The only gaps in their resume come in 2020 when they advanced to the semifinals before the tournament was cancelled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2021 when the OSAA was not affiliated with a truncated, spring season that culminated in a quartet of 6A/5A tournament brackets.

The program has shown no drop-off returning to the upper echelon of the 5A classification, even with the departure of three starters from last year’s title team. The Wildcats retooled around junior wing Kallen Gutridge, who finished with a game-high 16 points against Crescent Valley. Gutridge saved his best for the final minutes of Thursday’s game, scoring the go-ahead bucket to give his team a 26-24 lead with 3:07 left.

He followed with a clutch 6-of-6 performance from the free throw line in the final 90 seconds — the first free throws of the night for the Wildcats — to gradually put distance between the Raiders.

After keeping the contest tight throughout, the Crescent Valley offense went dry in the final minutes. Following a game-tying layup from Adam Temesgen, who finished with a team-high 15 points, to knot the game at 24-24, the Raiders went 0-for-4 from the field and turned the ball over twice in their final six possessions.

Wilsonville now sets its sights on the top-ranked Summit Storm (21-5), who bested Intermountain League rival Redmond 79-66 on the other side of the bracket. After a four-year stint at the 6A level, Summit returned to the 5A level this year and has lit the classification on fire with a blistering offense that averages nearly 70 points per game.

The two teams tip off 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis for the championship game of the 2023 OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 5A boys basketball state tournament.