Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending March 7

Wastewater levels dropped 43% in the latest report.

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and cases confirmed through PCR testing dropped again, as did hospitalizations and the amount of SARS-CoV-2 detected in metro area wastewater.

Minnesota's COVID numbers March 1-7

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases between 500-550, continuing a slow fade in known case levels.

Hospitalizations as of March 7 : 370 – down from 399 last week. It includes 34 (down from 37) people in ICU and 336 (down from 362) in non-ICU.

Deaths reported March 1-7 : 48 – down from 54 last week (14,449 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here .

Wastewater trends in the latest update from the Metropolitan Council in the Twin Cities shows that the amount of coronavirus flowing into the Metro Plant during the week ending March 6 increased by 43% from the previous week.

"The total level of virus decreased sharply last week compared to the previous week. XBB sublineages are the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variants in the Metro Plant service area," the Met Council said.

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out where to get one right here.