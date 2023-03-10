Open in App
Jackson County, GA
WSB Radio

Family of football player killed in shooting suing Sugarloaf Mills, Dave & Buster’s

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ae0lr_0lEdcVZi00

The family of a high school football player who died in a shooting outside Dave & Busters has filed a lawsuit against the arcade, Sugarloaf Mills and the mall’s security.

Elijah DeWitt was a star football player at Jefferson High School in Jackson County. Police said he was shot and killed outside the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mills on Oct. 5 while out with friends.

Days later, Kemare Bryan, 19, and Chandler Richardson, 19, were arrested on murder charges in DeWitt’s death.

In a civil lawsuit, the family is claiming Sugarloaf Mills, Allied Universal and Dave & Buster’s failed to “provide adequate security even though they knew the property was—and continued to be—dangerous.”

Our partners at Channel 2 Action News have reached out to Simon Malls, which operates Sugarloaf Mills, for a statement.

>> Stay with 95.5 WSB for the latest.

