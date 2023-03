One of the largest carriers servicing Pittsburgh International Airport has announced plans to once again expand its flight offerings at the region’s largest airport.

Come Oct. 5, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) will begin offering daily flights between PIT and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Austin, Texas, up significantly from its plans to offer weekly flights on Sundays between the two cities starting in September.

