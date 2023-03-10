Tacoma police arrest 23-year-old woman in connection to November murder

A 23-year-old woman was arrested by Tacoma Police on Wednesday in connection to the Nov. 21 fatal shooting of a Tacoma man.

At about 11:31 p.m. Nov. 21, 2022, Tacoma police officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2400 block of East M Street.

Officers found a 39-year-old man, who had died from his injuries.

After an investigation, two suspects were identified and warrants were issued for their arrest.

The first, a 25-year-old man, was found and arrested in Spokane in Dec. 2022.

The 25-year-old was transferred to the Pierce County Jail on charges of murder, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The 23-year-old woman was booked on charges of murder, assault and robbery.

Police believe there are no other suspects outstanding in this case.