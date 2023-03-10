Absolutely Everything to Know About 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

The previous attempt at a Mario Bros. film is considered one of the worst video game movies of all time (although it has built up a dedicated fanbase over the years who appreciate its unique take on the video game franchise), so Nintendo is likely hoping that audiences respond more positively to this film. Here's everything we know about The Super Mario Bros. Movie .
When is The Super Mario Bros. Movie release date?
The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release in theaters on April 5, 2023. The movie does not have a confirmed date for when it will be available to stream.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie has a star-studded cast.
Chris Pratt as Mario
Chris Pratt stars as Mario. While the actor's voice may not sound like Mario's video game counterpart, director Aaron Horvath said that Pratt is "really good at playing a blue-collar hero with a ton of heart. For the way that Mario is characterized in our film, he’s perfect for it.”
Charlie Day of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia fame voices Luigi, Mario's brother. According to the plot and trailers, Mario will be on a quest to rescue Luigi after the brothers become separated in the Mushroom Kingdom.
Seth Rogen , who's helming the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem , voices Donkey Kong in The Super Mario Bros. Movie . Unlike the original Donkey Kong games, he's a friend and ally to Mario in the film.
Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
Fred Armisen voices Cranky Kong (also called Donkey Kong Sr.), an elderly Kong character. You can see his rendering from the Donkey Kong video games below.
Khary Payton as Penguin King
Khary Payton , who starred as King Ezekiel in The Walking Dead , brings his regal voice to the Penguin King.
Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco voices the Foreman Spike, a construction worker who views the Mario Brothers as a rival and teams up with Bowser to ruin them.
Foreman Spike is a relatively under-the-radar character and doesn't appear in the trailer, but you can get a look at his evolution since the early arcade days below.
Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek
Kevin Michael Richardson voices Kamek, an elderly magic-wielding Koopa who serves as an adviser to Bowser. You may recognize his distinctive deep voice as Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles , The Cleveland Show and more.
According to the official plot synopsis, brothers Mario and Luigi are transported to the Mushroom Kingdom. After being separated, Mario must team up with Toad and Princess Peach to save Luigi and defeat Bowser.
Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie streaming?
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to be released to theaters on April 5, 2023. It has not been announced when it will be available on streaming services.
Is Super Mario Bros. Movie on Disney Plus?
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is produced by Universal Pictures, Illumination and Nintendo. As such, it most likely will not be available on Disney Plus.
Is Super Mario Bros. Movie on Netflix?
The Super Marios Bros. Movie is not available on Netflix . It may become so at a future date, but nothing has been announced.
