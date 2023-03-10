Absolutely Everything to Know About 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

Let's-a go!

Super Mario is finally getting another shot at movie theaters with the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie , set to be released on April 5, 2023. The animated film stars Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, who find themselves in the Mushroom Kingdom after a plumbing accident.

Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Nintendo/Illumination

The previous attempt at a Mario Bros. film is considered one of the worst video game movies of all time (although it has built up a dedicated fanbase over the years who appreciate its unique take on the video game franchise), so Nintendo is likely hoping that audiences respond more positively to this film. Here's everything we know about The Super Mario Bros. Movie .

Princess Peach, Mario and Toad in the Mushroom Kingdom in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Nintendo/Illumination

When is The Super Mario Bros. Movie release date?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release in theaters on April 5, 2023. The movie does not have a confirmed date for when it will be available to stream.

Who is in The Super Mario Bros. Movie cast?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has a star-studded cast.

Chris Pratt as Mario

Chris Pratt will voice Mario in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for SBIFF

Chris Pratt stars as Mario. While the actor's voice may not sound like Mario's video game counterpart, director Aaron Horvath said that Pratt is "really good at playing a blue-collar hero with a ton of heart. For the way that Mario is characterized in our film, he’s perfect for it.”

Super Mario in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Nintendo/Illumination

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Anya Taylor-Joy voices Princess Peach in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Dave Benett/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy voices Princess Peach. Unlike the video games, this version of Princess Peach will not be a damsel in distress. We love to see it!

Princess Peach in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Nintendo/Illumination

Charlie Day as Luigi

Charlie Day voices Luigi in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Charlie Day of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia fame voices Luigi, Mario's brother. According to the plot and trailers, Mario will be on a quest to rescue Luigi after the brothers become separated in the Mushroom Kingdom.

Luigi and Shy Guys in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Nintendo/Illumination

Jack Black as Bowser

Jack Black, who voices Bowser, wears a Bowser suit on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jack Black is lending his voice to Bowser, Mario's primary antagonist. This version of Bowser leads an army of various villains pulled from different Super Mario games.

Bowser with penguins and The Penguin King in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Nintendo/Illumination

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Keegan-Michael Key voices Toad in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Keegan-Michael Key voices Toad, a resident of the Mushroom Kingdom and friend of Mario. Based on the trailers, he will likely play a role very similar to the character's video game counterpart.

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show , Key revealed that he was repeatedly told to speak in a higher and higher register to play the adorable fan-favorite character.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" poster featuring Toad in the Mushroom Kingdom Nintendo/Illumination

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Seth Rogen voices Donkey Kong in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Seth Rogen , who's helming the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem , voices Donkey Kong in The Super Mario Bros. Movie . Unlike the original Donkey Kong games, he's a friend and ally to Mario in the film.

"The Super Mario Bros." movie poster featuring Donkey Kong smashing barrels Nintendo/Illumination

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Fred Armisen voices Cranky Kong (Donkey Kong Sr.) in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Fred Armisen voices Cranky Kong (also called Donkey Kong Sr.), an elderly Kong character. You can see his rendering from the Donkey Kong video games below.

Cranky Kong Nintendo

Khary Payton as Penguin King

Khary Payton voices the Penguin King in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Khary Payton , who starred as King Ezekiel in The Walking Dead , brings his regal voice to the Penguin King.

The Penguin King, voiced by Khary Payton, with penguins in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Nintendo/Illumination

Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike

Sebastian Maniscalco voices Foreman Spike in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco voices the Foreman Spike, a construction worker who views the Mario Brothers as a rival and teams up with Bowser to ruin them.

Foreman Spike is a relatively under-the-radar character and doesn't appear in the trailer, but you can get a look at his evolution since the early arcade days below.

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Kevin Michael Richardson voices Kamer the Magikoopa in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Kevin Michael Richardson voices Kamek, an elderly magic-wielding Koopa who serves as an adviser to Bowser. You may recognize his distinctive deep voice as Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles , The Cleveland Show and more.

Kamek the Magikoopa, voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson, in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Nintendo/Illumination

What is The Super Mario Bros. Movie about?

Princess Peach, Mario and Toad in the Mushroom Kingdom in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Nintendo/Illumination

According to the official plot synopsis, brothers Mario and Luigi are transported to the Mushroom Kingdom. After being separated, Mario must team up with Toad and Princess Peach to save Luigi and defeat Bowser.

Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie streaming?

Super Mario and Donkey Kong in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Nintendo/Illumination

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to be released to theaters on April 5, 2023. It has not been announced when it will be available on streaming services.

Is Super Mario Bros. Movie on Disney Plus?

Cat Mario in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Nintendo/Illumination

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is produced by Universal Pictures, Illumination and Nintendo. As such, it most likely will not be available on Disney Plus.

Is Super Mario Bros. Movie on Netflix?

Donkey Kong, Princess Peach, Super Mario, Toad and Cranky Kong driving on Rainbow Road alongside a "Bomb-Omb" and a blue shell in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Nintendo/Illumination

The Super Marios Bros. Movie is not available on Netflix . It may become so at a future date, but nothing has been announced.

Is there a Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer?

Multiple trailers have been released for the Super Mario Bros. Movie. The first teaser released in October 2022 and focused mostly on Bowser attacking the Penguin Kingdom.

The first full trailer, released in November 2022, revealed that the movie would include elements from other Mario properties such as Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros .

The final trailer was released in March 2023 and provided more story details about Mario going on an adventure to save Luigi.

