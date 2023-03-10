See 'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan's Sweet Reaction to Caitríona Balfe's Unexpected News

Sam Heughan wrote a sweet tribute to his 'Outlander' co-star Caitríona Balfe.

Even though the Oscars are on Sunday night, which usually marks the end of awards season, such is not the case for Outlander star Caitríona Balfe , who just shared the exciting news that she was nominated for Lead Actress by the prestigious Irish Film & Television Academy.

She posted on Instagram: "Well this is a lovely surprise! I am so thrilled to be nominated for an IFTA alongside these amazingly talented women! Go raibh maith agat @iftaacademy @outlander_starz @sptv."

View the original article to see embedded media.

And shortly after, her co-star Sam Heughan responded, writing: "Congrats lovely! 🙌"

It’s always wonderful to see the support that the two Outlander stars have for each other. Sam and Caitríona have been friends since they first met when she auditioned for Outlander in 2013. Sam had already been cast, but the show was having a hard time finding the perfect Claire until she came along. The two just clicked and have gone on to play one of TV’s most romantic and enduring couples.

Related: What the Season 7 Outlander Opening Title Sequence Reveals About the Upcoming Story

For those who have never seen it, here’s the "Sam and Caitríona Screen Test" from the Season 3 Outlander Collector's Edition Blu-ray.

The two will be reunited again onscreen when Season 7 of Outlander, based on the bestselling series of novels by Diana Gabaldon , returns to STARZ this summer, picking up the epic story of Jamie and Claire Fraser, who are now facing the dangers of the Revolutionary War.

Related: Outlander Finds its Rachel and Denzell Hunter For Season 7—Hear What They Have to Say!

Season 7 recently wrapped, which Sam posted on Instagram with a fun photo of him with Caitríona: "220 shooting days, a whole year of Outlander . THANK YOU to our amazing crew who have worked so hard and to our brilliant fans…we CANNOT WAIT for you to see season 8 @outlander_starz "

View the original article to see embedded media.

Caitríona’s competition for the IFTA award includes Alison Oliver for Conversations with Friends , Dervla Kirwan for Smothe r, Roisin Gallagher for The Dry, Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters, and Siobhan Sweeney for Holding. The awards ceremony will take place May 7 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

Next, Outlander Cast Celebrates the Wrap of Filming By Sharing Fun BTS Cast Photos!