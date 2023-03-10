Elizabeth Stewart Talks Rebel Wilson’s Oscars Party Look and Size-Inclusive Shopping (Exclusive)

Since 2018, A-list stylist Elizabeth Stewart — whose roster includes Cate Blanchett, Rebel Wilson, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain, Julia Roberts and Amanda Seyfried — has teamed up with 11 Honoré to continue her mission of making fashion more size-inclusive.

Today plus-size retailer Dia & Co. (which acquired 11 Honoré in In June 2022) announced a new Studio Services division that will cater to Hollywood, The Hollywood Reporter has learned exclusively. This branch of the online retailer (catering to sizes 10 to 32) will zero in on providing plus-size fashion to the entertainment world for red carpet appearances, special events, and film and television productions.

On Sunday, Stewart exclusively shared with The Hollywood Reporter that she will be dressing Wilson (who created a limited-edition Rebel Wilson x Angels collection in 2017 in consultation with Stewart, then sold at Dia & Co.) in a Roland Mouret look that she pulled from Dia & Co. for the Vanity Fair Oscars party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

“There are so few options for my plus clients who want the latest designer and runway options like everyone else,” says Stewart. “Working with 11 Honoré and Dia & Co was a game changer!”

Other stars such as Beanie Feldstein, Melissa McCarthy, Queen Latifah and Octavia Spencer have donned Dia & Co. styles at events. The company additionally provided styles for Jennifer Coolidge to wear on season one of HBO’s The White Lotus and Latifah has dressed in pieces from the company during all three seasons of CBS’ The Equalizer . Dia & Co. has additionally partnered with NBC, ABC and other networks.

“We are seeing designers be more open to dressing [and] creating relationships with talent of all sizes, but not much has changed in the process of actually getting that done,” Stewart tells THR, when asked where she has seen the dial move in the last five years. “Sample sizes have for the most part stayed the same since lots of brands now do one or two plus sizes on the runway. We still run into issues [in] pulling a range of options, because brands can’t or won’t tailor or alter pieces to fit. Attitudes have changed but the system hasn’t.”

Stewart continues: “I still see that brands are more eager to partner with straight-size actresses. The entertainment industry has far outstripped fashion in its pace to represent and include more bodies and voices. Many very talented women are finally getting the biggest professional opportunities of their lives, but they struggle to dress for their biggest moments. I would love to see fashion take a cue from entertainment.”

Luxury brands sold on the site include Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Diane von Furstenberg, Gabriella Rossetti and Jason Wu Collection. Personalized white glove style consultations from head of fashion Katie Murphy and her team are also available to industry professionals. Costume departments, Hollywood stylists and individuals can contact the studio by email to tap into the complimentary resource.

Stewart used her expert stylist eye to recommend some the best extended-size dresses to shop from Dia & Co — shop her top awards season-ready picks below.

Elouquii Patty Satin Gown

Elouquii Patty Satin Gown $120

LIVD Amelie Feather Contrast Maxi Dress

Diane Von Furstenberg Adara Mesh Maxi Dress

Diane Von Furstenberg Adara Mesh Maxi Dress $568

LIVD Bella Donna Maxi Dress

LIVD Bella Donna Maxi Dress $109

Luvmemore Isabella Satin Slip Dress

Luvmemore Isabella Satin Slip Dress $70

GIA/IRL Gabrielle Maxi Dress

GIA/IRL Gabrielle Maxi Dress $136

